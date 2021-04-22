Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 22, 2021, 01:00:25 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India (Read 76 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 230
Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
on:
Today
at 11:05:34 AM »
And we were wondering how they were able to ease restrictions without Covid going wild?
Well, the shit has well and truly hit the fan now
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:35:21 AM by El Capitan
»
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 733
Bugger.
Re: Remember when that had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:17:37 AM »
A truly stunning poop/rapidly spinning blade interaction.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 948
Re: Remember when that had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:26:15 AM »
Albert knows a bloke though
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 013
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:04:51 PM »
Been to India and in my opinion its a shit hole.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 733
Bugger.
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:09:51 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 12:04:51 PM
Been to India and in my opinion its a shit hole.
Thanks for sharing. I'm sure lots of people were wondering if you'd been to India and, if so, what you thought of it.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 013
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:18:45 PM »
Dont mention it. I presume you havent been there. Take my word for it and dont bother. It really is a shit hole. Been to Sri Lanka too and marginally better. Thailand ok if you can avoid all the fat white blokes chatting up young Thai girls. Cambodia is interesting, as is Vietnam. Honk Kong was great. Perhaps different now.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 230
Re: Remember when they had crowds in the stadium at the cricket in India
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:32:19 PM »
Honk Kong is lovely this time of year.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...