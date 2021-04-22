Welcome,
April 24, 2021, 06:56:02 AM
Covid Travel passports
Author
Topic: Covid Travel passports (Read 460 times)
Robbso
Posts: 14 966
Covid Travel passports
April 22, 2021, 06:45:56 AM »
A step closer, have you and your good lady booked anywhere nice Tezza
TechnoTronic
Posts: 296
Re: Covid Travel passports
April 22, 2021, 11:50:56 AM »
What is the point if you can still catch and carry the virus even after the vaccine?
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 672
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Covid Travel passports
April 22, 2021, 11:51:37 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on April 22, 2021, 06:45:56 AM
A step closer, have you and your good lady booked anywhere nice Tezza
No need, we live somewhere nice.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
Posts: 45 240
Re: Covid Travel passports
April 22, 2021, 11:56:23 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on April 22, 2021, 06:45:56 AM
A step closer, have you and your good lady booked anywhere nice Tezza
Shes letting him in the house for a nice shower just as soon as hes had his 2nd jab
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Posts: 14 966
Re: Covid Travel passports
April 22, 2021, 12:02:14 PM »
Hes built a sand pit and paddling pool
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 672
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Covid Travel passports
April 22, 2021, 12:03:39 PM »
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 672
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Covid Travel passports
April 22, 2021, 12:04:49 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on April 22, 2021, 12:02:14 PM
Hes built a sand pit and paddling pool
There's room for you in the donkey paddock, if you fancy a break.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jake past
Posts: 1 654
Re: Covid Travel passports
April 22, 2021, 12:12:59 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on April 22, 2021, 11:50:56 AM
What is the point if you can still catch and carry the virus even after the vaccine?
TechnoTronic
Posts: 296
Re: Covid Travel passports
April 22, 2021, 12:26:54 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on April 22, 2021, 12:12:59 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on April 22, 2021, 11:50:56 AM
What is the point if you can still catch and carry the virus even after the vaccine?
Come on then Dr. Jake give me some reasoning behind it?
Oh look at me I've had my vaccine which possibly can decrease the adverse effects of it. Its all good I have a passport saying I can travel and still pass it around.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 240
Re: Covid Travel passports
April 22, 2021, 12:31:34 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 22, 2021, 12:03:39 PM
Stop biting, Tez.
Youre just adding to the post count and itll mess up Ricks screenshots
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 672
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Covid Travel passports
April 22, 2021, 01:41:21 PM »
I shall do as I please.
I always do.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Robbso
Posts: 14 966
Re: Covid Travel passports
April 22, 2021, 01:44:09 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 22, 2021, 12:04:49 PM
Quote from: Robbso on April 22, 2021, 12:02:14 PM
Hes built a sand pit and paddling pool
There's room for you in the donkey paddock, if you fancy a break.
Ill fit right in with my buck teeth or something
BoroPE
Posts: 2 517
Re: Covid Travel passports
April 22, 2021, 08:15:06 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on April 22, 2021, 01:44:09 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 22, 2021, 12:04:49 PM
Quote from: Robbso on April 22, 2021, 12:02:14 PM
Hes built a sand pit and paddling pool
There's room for you in the donkey paddock, if you fancy a break.
Ill fit right in with my buck teeth or something
They are very complimentary about you on the new board Robbso.
Robbso
Posts: 14 966
Re: Covid Travel passports
April 22, 2021, 08:18:25 PM »
I wish I gave a fuck
BoroPE
Posts: 2 517
Re: Covid Travel passports
April 22, 2021, 08:28:02 PM »
What have you done to upset them ?
Robbso
Posts: 14 966
Re: Covid Travel passports
April 22, 2021, 08:39:10 PM »
Firstly I dont know who them are, secondly I neither know or care why theyre upset and thirdly it wont affect my life in any way
I might be upsetting them again
monkeyman
Posts: 11 600
Re: Covid Travel passports
April 22, 2021, 09:31:22 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on April 22, 2021, 08:39:10 PM
Firstly I dont know who them are, secondly I neither know or care why theyre upset and thirdly it wont effect my life in any way
I might be upsetting them again
BUT YOU DO KNOW WHO SOME ARE DONT YOU
I HAVE A PICTURE OF YOU IN BENIDORM OUTSIDE OF A BAR
JESUS WEPT
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 423
Re: Covid Travel passports
April 22, 2021, 10:37:22 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on April 22, 2021, 09:31:22 PM
Quote from: Robbso on April 22, 2021, 08:39:10 PM
Firstly I dont know who them are, secondly I neither know or care why theyre upset and thirdly it wont effect my life in any way
I might be upsetting them again
BUT YOU DO KNOW WHO SOME ARE DONT YOU
I HAVE A PICTURE OF YOU IN BENIDORM OUTSIDE OF A BAR
JESUS WEPT
Strange choice of wanking material Monkey lad
Robbso
Posts: 14 966
Re: Covid Travel passports
Yesterday
at 06:32:38 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on April 22, 2021, 09:31:22 PM
Quote from: Robbso on April 22, 2021, 08:39:10 PM
Firstly I dont know who them are, secondly I neither know or care why theyre upset and thirdly it wont effect my life in any way
I might be upsetting them again
BUT YOU DO KNOW WHO SOME ARE DONT YOU
I HAVE A PICTURE OF YOU IN BENIDORM OUTSIDE OF A BAR
JESUS WEPT
Jesus can weep all he wants because you have no pictures of me from anywhere especially Benidorm, Ive been twice with my missus. And why the fuck would you think you had a photo of me? Not strange behaviour at all. Fucking hell
El Capitan
Posts: 45 240
Re: Covid Travel passports
Yesterday
at 12:13:04 PM »
They get very excited about posting pictures of posters on the other board, Robbso.
Youre quite the celebrity over there
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 423
Re: Covid Travel passports
Yesterday
at 12:33:57 PM »
How come Robbso has become a bogey man over there? Everyone loves robbso and his old mate is chief of Security over there?
Robbso
Posts: 14 966
Re: Covid Travel passports
Yesterday
at 01:55:50 PM »
Someone will have made some story up, no matter how ridiculous it is, it will now be true
calamity
Posts: 8 360
Crabamity
Re: Covid Travel passports
Today
at 06:26:59 AM »
I had multiple problems logging in there and now Im kicked off. Shame, I liked Steelie the bullying bastard
