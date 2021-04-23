Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 23, 2021, 08:42:04 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Covid Travel passports  (Read 325 times)
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 955


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:45:56 AM »
A step closer, have you and your good lady booked anywhere nice Tezza monkey
Logged
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 292


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:50:56 AM »
What is the point if you can still catch and carry the virus even after the vaccine?
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 667


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:51:37 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:45:56 AM
A step closer, have you and your good lady booked anywhere nice Tezza monkey

No need, we live somewhere nice.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 232


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:56:23 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:45:56 AM
A step closer, have you and your good lady booked anywhere nice Tezza monkey


Shes letting him in the house for a nice shower just as soon as hes had his 2nd jab  :nige:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 955


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:02:14 PM »
Hes built a sand pit and paddling pool
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 667


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:03:39 PM »
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 667


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:04:49 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 12:02:14 PM
Hes built a sand pit and paddling pool

There's room for you in the donkey paddock, if you fancy a break.
 donkey
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jake past
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 654



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:12:59 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 11:50:56 AM
What is the point if you can still catch and carry the virus even after the vaccine?
lost souey
Logged
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 292


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:26:54 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 12:12:59 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 11:50:56 AM
What is the point if you can still catch and carry the virus even after the vaccine?
lost souey

Come on then Dr.  Jake give me some reasoning behind it? 

Oh look at me I've had my vaccine which possibly can decrease the adverse effects of it.  Its all good I have a passport saying I can travel and still pass it around.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 232


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:31:34 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:03:39 PM



Stop biting, Tez.

Youre just adding to the post count and itll mess up Ricks screenshots  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 667


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:41:21 PM »
I shall do as I please.

I always do.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 955


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:44:09 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:04:49 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 12:02:14 PM
Hes built a sand pit and paddling pool

There's room for you in the donkey paddock, if you fancy a break.
 donkey

Ill fit right in with my buck teeth or something  :homer:
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 517


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:15:06 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:44:09 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:04:49 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 12:02:14 PM
Hes built a sand pit and paddling pool

There's room for you in the donkey paddock, if you fancy a break.
 donkey

Ill fit right in with my buck teeth or something  :homer:

They are very complimentary about you on the new board Robbso. 
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 955


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:18:25 PM »
I wish I gave a fuck charles
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 517


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:28:02 PM »
What have you done to upset them ?  klins
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 955


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:39:10 PM »
Firstly I dont know who them are, secondly I neither know or care why theyre upset and thirdly it wont affect my life in any way sshhh I might be upsetting them again :basil:
« Last Edit: Today at 06:33:07 AM by Robbso » Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 600


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:31:22 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:39:10 PM
Firstly I dont know who them are, secondly I neither know or care why theyre upset and thirdly it wont effect my life in any way sshhh I might be upsetting them again :basil:

BUT YOU DO KNOW WHO SOME ARE DONT YOU
I HAVE A PICTURE OF YOU IN BENIDORM OUTSIDE OF A BAR
JESUS WEPT  souey
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 421



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:37:22 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:31:22 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:39:10 PM
Firstly I dont know who them are, secondly I neither know or care why theyre upset and thirdly it wont effect my life in any way sshhh I might be upsetting them again :basil:

BUT YOU DO KNOW WHO SOME ARE DONT YOU
I HAVE A PICTURE OF YOU IN BENIDORM OUTSIDE OF A BAR
JESUS WEPT  souey

Strange choice of wanking material Monkey lad
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 955


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:32:38 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:31:22 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:39:10 PM
Firstly I dont know who them are, secondly I neither know or care why theyre upset and thirdly it wont effect my life in any way sshhh I might be upsetting them again :basil:

BUT YOU DO KNOW WHO SOME ARE DONT YOU
I HAVE A PICTURE OF YOU IN BENIDORM OUTSIDE OF A BAR
JESUS WEPT  souey

Jesus can weep all he wants because you have no pictures of me from anywhere especially Benidorm, Ive been twice with my missus. And why the fuck would you think you had a photo of me? Not strange behaviour at all. Fucking hell monkey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 