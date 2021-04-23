Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 23, 2021, 08:42:04 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Covid Travel passports
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Covid Travel passports (Read 325 times)
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 955
Covid Travel passports
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:45:56 AM »
A step closer, have you and your good lady booked anywhere nice Tezza
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 292
Re: Covid Travel passports
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:50:56 AM »
What is the point if you can still catch and carry the virus even after the vaccine?
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 667
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Covid Travel passports
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:37 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 06:45:56 AM
A step closer, have you and your good lady booked anywhere nice Tezza
No need, we live somewhere nice.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 232
Re: Covid Travel passports
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:56:23 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 06:45:56 AM
A step closer, have you and your good lady booked anywhere nice Tezza
Shes letting him in the house for a nice shower just as soon as hes had his 2nd jab
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 955
Re: Covid Travel passports
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 12:02:14 PM »
Hes built a sand pit and paddling pool
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 667
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Covid Travel passports
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 12:03:39 PM »
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 667
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Covid Travel passports
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 12:04:49 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 12:02:14 PM
Hes built a sand pit and paddling pool
There's room for you in the donkey paddock, if you fancy a break.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jake past
Offline
Posts: 1 654
Re: Covid Travel passports
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 12:12:59 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Yesterday
at 11:50:56 AM
What is the point if you can still catch and carry the virus even after the vaccine?
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 292
Re: Covid Travel passports
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 12:26:54 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on
Yesterday
at 12:12:59 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Yesterday
at 11:50:56 AM
What is the point if you can still catch and carry the virus even after the vaccine?
Come on then Dr. Jake give me some reasoning behind it?
Oh look at me I've had my vaccine which possibly can decrease the adverse effects of it. Its all good I have a passport saying I can travel and still pass it around.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 232
Re: Covid Travel passports
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 12:31:34 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 12:03:39 PM
Stop biting, Tez.
Youre just adding to the post count and itll mess up Ricks screenshots
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 667
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Covid Travel passports
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 01:41:21 PM »
I shall do as I please.
I always do.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 955
Re: Covid Travel passports
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 01:44:09 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 12:04:49 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 12:02:14 PM
Hes built a sand pit and paddling pool
There's room for you in the donkey paddock, if you fancy a break.
Ill fit right in with my buck teeth or something
Logged
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 517
Re: Covid Travel passports
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 08:15:06 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 01:44:09 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 12:04:49 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 12:02:14 PM
Hes built a sand pit and paddling pool
There's room for you in the donkey paddock, if you fancy a break.
Ill fit right in with my buck teeth or something
They are very complimentary about you on the new board Robbso.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 955
Re: Covid Travel passports
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 08:18:25 PM »
I wish I gave a fuck
Logged
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 517
Re: Covid Travel passports
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 08:28:02 PM »
What have you done to upset them ?
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 955
Re: Covid Travel passports
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 08:39:10 PM »
Firstly I dont know who them are, secondly I neither know or care why theyre upset and thirdly it wont affect my life in any way
I might be upsetting them again
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 06:33:07 AM by Robbso
»
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 600
Re: Covid Travel passports
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 09:31:22 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 08:39:10 PM
Firstly I dont know who them are, secondly I neither know or care why theyre upset and thirdly it wont effect my life in any way
I might be upsetting them again
BUT YOU DO KNOW WHO SOME ARE DONT YOU
I HAVE A PICTURE OF YOU IN BENIDORM OUTSIDE OF A BAR
JESUS WEPT
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 421
Re: Covid Travel passports
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 10:37:22 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 09:31:22 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 08:39:10 PM
Firstly I dont know who them are, secondly I neither know or care why theyre upset and thirdly it wont effect my life in any way
I might be upsetting them again
BUT YOU DO KNOW WHO SOME ARE DONT YOU
I HAVE A PICTURE OF YOU IN BENIDORM OUTSIDE OF A BAR
JESUS WEPT
Strange choice of wanking material Monkey lad
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 955
Re: Covid Travel passports
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 06:32:38 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 09:31:22 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 08:39:10 PM
Firstly I dont know who them are, secondly I neither know or care why theyre upset and thirdly it wont effect my life in any way
I might be upsetting them again
BUT YOU DO KNOW WHO SOME ARE DONT YOU
I HAVE A PICTURE OF YOU IN BENIDORM OUTSIDE OF A BAR
JESUS WEPT
Jesus can weep all he wants because you have no pictures of me from anywhere especially Benidorm, Ive been twice with my missus. And why the fuck would you think you had a photo of me? Not strange behaviour at all. Fucking hell
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...