April 21, 2021, 10:39:00 PM
Author Topic: Groundbreaking Movies  (Read 43 times)
Hugo First
« on: Today at 09:08:54 PM »
The Jazz Singer 1927
2001. A Space Odyssey 1968
The Godfather 1972
The Exorcist 1973
Brokeback Mountain 2005
Avatar 2009
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:59:23 PM »
A Daughter Of The Gods - 1916

First mainstream film to portray nudity. Not that you actually see owt, but without it we might never have seen Glenda Jackson's guardsman's fur hat in Women In Love, or Jamie Lee Curtis' bangers in Trading Places. And Teeny Ass Fuckers might never have been made.
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:13:46 PM »
Vanilla Sky
it played a great soundtrack from Kid A by Radiohead
Bob_Ender
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:27:52 PM »
Exorcist 73, tell ya bout it later..............

👹x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
