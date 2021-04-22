Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 22, 2021, 03:15:01 PM
Author Topic: Spurs  (Read 175 times)
Robbso
« on: Yesterday at 07:09:42 PM »
Rumours that Jose was sacked for refusing to take training after hearing about their entry to the new super league. Fair play to him if true. :like:
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:08:13 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 19, 2021, 10:54:02 AM
For "refusing to take the players to the training pitch" because of the club's desire to enter the Super League.

If true, fair play to him.
T_Bone
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:14:35 PM »
I just persumed it was because he's a miserable cunt and well past his sell by date 
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:16:59 PM »
I think you're right.
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:45:35 PM »
Could well be, he should post on here.
