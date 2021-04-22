Robbso

Posts: 14 950 Spurs « on: Yesterday at 07:09:42 PM » Rumours that Jose was sacked for refusing to take training after hearing about their entry to the new super league. Fair play to him if true. Logged

T_Bone

Posts: 2 188 Re: Spurs « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:14:35 PM » I just persumed it was because he's a miserable cunt and well past his sell by date Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 8 667Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Spurs « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:16:59 PM » I think you're right.