April 22, 2021, 03:15:01 PM
Spurs
Author
Topic: Spurs (Read 175 times)
Robbso
Spurs
Yesterday
at 07:09:42 PM »
Rumours that Jose was sacked for refusing to take training after hearing about their entry to the new super league. Fair play to him if true.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Spurs
Today
at 12:08:13 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 19, 2021, 10:54:02 AM
For "refusing to take the players to the training pitch" because of the club's desire to enter the Super League.
If true, fair play to him.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
T_Bone
Re: Spurs
Today
at 12:14:35 PM »
I just persumed it was because he's a miserable cunt and well past his sell by date
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Spurs
Today
at 12:16:59 PM »
I think you're right.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Robbso
Re: Spurs
Today
at 01:45:35 PM »
Could well be, he should post on here.
