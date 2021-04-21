Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 21, 2021, 08:15:49 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Massive Game Tonight
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Massive Game Tonight (Read 248 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 764
Massive Game Tonight
«
on:
Today
at 04:07:06 PM »
For Rotherham
Logged
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 369
Re: Massive Game Tonight
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:58:25 PM »
Imagine if we lose tonight and Saturday against Sheff wed that would be disastrous for Derby
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 764
Re: Massive Game Tonight
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:02:23 PM »
We've gone with the youth team on the bench
Logged
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 369
Re: Massive Game Tonight
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:10:23 PM »
No assombalonga which we know he is gone but looks like Fletcher too no loss in my opinion. Hope Coburn gets some minutes tonight.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 228
Re: Massive Game Tonight
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:14:11 PM »
Warnock is taking the piss with that bench
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 307
Re: Massive Game Tonight
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:16:01 PM »
Come on you Millers
Logged
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Offline
Posts: 226
Re: Massive Game Tonight
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:17:28 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:14:11 PM
Warnock is taking the piss with that bench
Sending a message to Gibbo
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 228
Re: Massive Game Tonight
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:19:33 PM »
Quote from: Whothefuckyoulookinat on
Today
at 05:17:28 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:14:11 PM
Warnock is taking the piss with that bench
Sending a message to Gibbo
Yeah, classic end of season tactic.
I can only name 5 kids on the bench, Gibbo. Need 9 new signings in the summer please.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 369
Re: Massive Game Tonight
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:50:41 PM »
There you go good riddance
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1886901861476563/
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 815
Re: Massive Game Tonight
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:05:07 PM »
Fucking useless twats first attack
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 011
Re: Massive Game Tonight
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:12:08 PM »
Utter rubbish. They have totally lost the plot. I'm beginning to think Warnock has too. Perhaps St Steve could issue a heartfelt apology like the wannabe Super League owners. Well if the Glazers can do it why can't Gibbo.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 815
Re: Massive Game Tonight
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:53:13 PM »
Did get better - when they had a man sent off!
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 764
Re: Massive Game Tonight
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:58:55 PM »
Bottom 3 team down to 10 men only one winner here
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 946
Re: Massive Game Tonight
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 07:35:36 PM »
That kid Malley doesnt look out of place.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...