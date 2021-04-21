Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 011





Posts: 5 011

Re: Massive Game Tonight « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:12:08 PM » Utter rubbish. They have totally lost the plot. I'm beginning to think Warnock has too. Perhaps St Steve could issue a heartfelt apology like the wannabe Super League owners. Well if the Glazers can do it why can't Gibbo.