April 21, 2021, 05:34:51 PM
Author Topic: Massive Game Tonight  (Read 80 times)
« on: Today at 04:07:06 PM »
For Rotherham   
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:58:25 PM »
Imagine if we lose tonight and Saturday against Sheff wed that would be disastrous for Derby :mido:
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:02:23 PM »
We've gone with the youth team on the bench
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:10:23 PM »
No assombalonga which we know he is gone but looks like Fletcher too no loss in my opinion. Hope Coburn gets some minutes tonight.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:14:11 PM »
Warnock is taking the piss with that bench 
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:16:01 PM »
Come on you Millers   :mido:
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:17:28 PM »
Sending a message to Gibbo  :pd:
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:19:33 PM »
Yeah, classic end of season tactic.


I can only name 5 kids on the bench, Gibbo. Need 9 new signings in the summer please. 
