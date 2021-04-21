Welcome,
April 21, 2021, 05:34:46 PM
Massive Game Tonight
Topic: Massive Game Tonight
Itchy_ring
Massive Game Tonight
«
on:
Today
at 04:07:06 PM »
For Rotherham
Mickgaz
Re: Massive Game Tonight
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:58:25 PM »
Imagine if we lose tonight and Saturday against Sheff wed that would be disastrous for Derby
Itchy_ring
Re: Massive Game Tonight
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:02:23 PM »
We've gone with the youth team on the bench
Mickgaz
Re: Massive Game Tonight
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:10:23 PM »
No assombalonga which we know he is gone but looks like Fletcher too no loss in my opinion. Hope Coburn gets some minutes tonight.
El Capitan
Re: Massive Game Tonight
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:14:11 PM »
Warnock is taking the piss with that bench
towz
Re: Massive Game Tonight
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:16:01 PM »
Come on you Millers
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Re: Massive Game Tonight
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:17:28 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:14:11 PM
Warnock is taking the piss with that bench
Sending a message to Gibbo
El Capitan
Re: Massive Game Tonight
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:19:33 PM »
Quote from: Whothefuckyoulookinat on
Today
at 05:17:28 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:14:11 PM
Warnock is taking the piss with that bench
Sending a message to Gibbo
Yeah, classic end of season tactic.
I can only name 5 kids on the bench, Gibbo. Need 9 new signings in the summer please.
