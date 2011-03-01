Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 22, 2021, 07:18:25 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Katie price  (Read 715 times)
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 112


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:59:07 AM »

Glad to hear Katie has found love again.  Goes through blokes like a hot knife through butter. Good on the lad taking role of father to Harvey..must be a handful there.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9492733/Katie-Price-42-gets-ENGAGED-EIGHTH-time-boyfriend-Carl-Woods-31-proposes.html
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 651



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:59:58 AM »
Seriously, would yer?  klins klins klins klins
Logged
LeeTublin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 524


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:08:22 AM »
I dont think it will last.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 764


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:09:04 AM »
Would have done once upon a time about 15-20 years ago but rough as now and that pic with her teeth falling out  klins
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 814


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:32:33 AM »
Be equivalent like a broom handle in a bucket...
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 188


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:45:36 AM »
Make sure you tie your feet to the end of the bed lad.  :like:

Use brightly colour string so you can find your way back out  rava
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 231


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:06:42 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:45:36 AM
Make sure you tie your feet to the end of the bed lad.  :like:

Use brightly colour string so you can find your way back out  rava

 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 814


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:05:41 PM »
Bet it flaps like a barn door on a windy night....
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 307


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:06:14 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:45:36 AM
Make sure you tie your feet to the end of the bed lad.  :like:

Use brightly colour string so you can find your way back out  rava

 charles
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 764


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:22:27 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 04:05:41 PM
Bet it flaps like a barn door on a windy night....

Given she's has surgery on most of her body I'm sure she's had a tuck and tighten 
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 667


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:57:50 PM »
Still be like a butcher's bin though.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 651



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:31:52 PM »
 
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:57:50 PM
Still be like a butcher's bin though.

 souey
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 354

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:54:04 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:57:50 PM
Still be like a butcher's bin though.

Probably smells far worse
Logged
Reidydog
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 313


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:10:59 PM »
Not even with a stolen cock!!
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 895



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:22:06 PM »
She is rancid.

Nothing attractive about her physically or her personality - she's a fucking gargoyle.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 030


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:09:00 PM »
She's not rancid Clem,she's a very clever young lady,made 10....20....50million out a being a bimbo/dumbo.......who's laughing at who.......

Anyway...........................I'd bum her me 👍 .Shabba xxxx
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 685



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:29:40 AM »
does she swallow?
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 599


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:50:56 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Yesterday at 11:09:00 PM
She's not rancid Clem,she's a very clever young lady,made 10....20....50million out a being a bimbo/dumbo.......who's laughing at who.......

Anyway...........................I'd bum her me 👍 .Shabba xxxx
WHO RECENTLY.DECLARED HERSELF BANKRUPT  :nige:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 651



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:51:52 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:29:40 AM
does she swallow?


She'll have to otherwise every month it'll be new carpets throughout
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 764


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:05:10 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:29:40 AM
does she swallow?

Pretty sure she said she did on national television  :homer:
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 354

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:05:31 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:51:52 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:29:40 AM
does she swallow?


She'll have to otherwise every month it'll be new carpets throughout

 mick   
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 229

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:47:48 PM »
Cunt like a cement mixer
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 