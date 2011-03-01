Micksgrill

Katie price « on: Today at 09:59:07 AM »

Glad to hear Katie has found love again. Goes through blokes like a hot knife through butter. Good on the lad taking role of father to Harvey..must be a handful there.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9492733/Katie-Price-42-gets-ENGAGED-EIGHTH-time-boyfriend-Carl-Woods-31-proposes.html

LeeTublin

Re: Katie price « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:08:22 AM » I dont think it will last.

Itchy_ring

Re: Katie price « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:09:04 AM » Would have done once upon a time about 15-20 years ago but rough as now and that pic with her teeth falling out

Holgateoldskool

Re: Katie price « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:32:33 AM » Be equivalent like a broom handle in a bucket...

T_Bone

Re: Katie price « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:45:36 AM »



Use brightly colour string so you can find your way back out Make sure you tie your feet to the end of the bed lad.Use brightly colour string so you can find your way back out Logged

Holgateoldskool

Re: Katie price « Reply #7 on: Today at 04:05:41 PM » Bet it flaps like a barn door on a windy night....