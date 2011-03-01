Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 1 112





Posts: 1 112 Katie price « on: Today at 09:59:07 AM »

Glad to hear Katie has found love again. Goes through blokes like a hot knife through butter. Good on the lad taking role of father to Harvey..must be a handful there.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9492733/Katie-Price-42-gets-ENGAGED-EIGHTH-time-boyfriend-Carl-Woods-31-proposes.html Glad to hear Katie has found love again. Goes through blokes like a hot knife through butter. Good on the lad taking role of father to Harvey..must be a handful there. Logged