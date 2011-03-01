Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 21, 2021, 11:21:16 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Katie price  (Read 62 times)
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 112


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:59:07 AM »

Glad to hear Katie has found love again.  Goes through blokes like a hot knife through butter. Good on the lad taking role of father to Harvey..must be a handful there.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9492733/Katie-Price-42-gets-ENGAGED-EIGHTH-time-boyfriend-Carl-Woods-31-proposes.html
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 649



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:59:58 AM »
Seriously, would yer?  klins klins klins klins
Logged
LeeTublin
*****
Online Online

Posts: 524


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:08:22 AM »
I dont think it will last.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 759


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:09:04 AM »
Would have done once upon a time about 15-20 years ago but rough as now and that pic with her teeth falling out  klins
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 