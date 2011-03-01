Welcome,
April 21, 2021, 11:21:11 AM
Katie price
Author
Topic: Katie price (Read 61 times)
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 1 112
Katie price
«
on:
Today
at 09:59:07 AM »
Glad to hear Katie has found love again. Goes through blokes like a hot knife through butter. Good on the lad taking role of father to Harvey..must be a handful there.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9492733/Katie-Price-42-gets-ENGAGED-EIGHTH-time-boyfriend-Carl-Woods-31-proposes.html
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 649
Re: Katie price
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:59:58 AM »
Seriously, would yer?
LeeTublin
Online
Posts: 524
Re: Katie price
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:08:22 AM »
I dont think it will last.
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 759
Re: Katie price
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:09:04 AM »
Would have done once upon a time about 15-20 years ago but rough as now and that pic with her teeth falling out
