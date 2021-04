Hugo First

Groundbreaking songs.
Rock Around The Clock

Bill Haley & His Comets



Bohemian Rhapsody

Queen



Anarchy In The UK

Sex Pistols



White Lines (Don't Don't Do It)

Grandmaster Flash

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Rumble - Link Wray

Don't You Worry My Little Pet - The Teddy Bears

Good Vibrations - The Beach Boys

Don't You Worry My Little Pet - The Teddy Bears

Good Vibrations - The Beach Boys

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Agree with 1&3. They smashed previously accepted norms to pieces. Queen? Sorry, mate what ground did that break?



Agree with 1&3. They smashed previously accepted norms to pieces. Queen? Sorry, mate what ground did that break?

I donít even know the last one - must be in the last fifty years, is it?

Minge

Superstar





Shakey, merry Christmas everyone.

In 100 years time it will still be played 10,000 times between November and December



In 100 years time it will still be played 10,000 times between November and December Logged

Bob_Ender

Posts: 1 032 Re: Groundbreaking songs. « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:15:47 PM »



What about this then......



What about this then.......

....erm.......tbc

Bob_Ender

No twasent, was something by the brighouse and gastric band.....

That Floral dance carry on..........a think, could be wrong........usually am.



That Floral dance carry on..........a think, could be wrong........usually am. 🍔🍔🍔hank marvin me like......😎x Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."