April 24, 2021, 06:55:56 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
Author
Topic: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in (Read 1031 times)
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 296
Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
on:
April 20, 2021, 09:11:00 PM »
Announced shortly ITK.
Justice which ever way it goes. I just have a feeling it's not going to be enough punishment, if he's guilty.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 767
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #1 on:
April 20, 2021, 09:30:43 PM »
Riots which ever way
ccole
Offline
Posts: 4 275
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #2 on:
April 20, 2021, 10:04:26 PM »
Well the BBC have had him guilty since the start
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 200
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #3 on:
April 20, 2021, 10:15:04 PM »
Guilty on all 3 charges. Was never going to be anything else. Sentencing in 8 weeks.
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 296
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #4 on:
April 20, 2021, 10:25:22 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on April 20, 2021, 10:15:04 PM
Guilty on all 3 charges. Was never going to be anything else. Sentencing in 8 weeks.
Bloke never stood a chance. How does it work that he is guilty of all 3 charges? Did he kill the other gadgey 3 times?
NowThenTinHead
Offline
Posts: 25
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #5 on:
April 20, 2021, 10:47:01 PM »
Whilst he was probably guilty let's not forget GF was an absolute wrong un. It was an open goal for the jurors in fairness the way of the world
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 296
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #6 on:
April 21, 2021, 12:00:16 AM »
This is simply insane that people even think this way.
https://youtu.be/QUOy_b-H7FI
myboro
Offline
Posts: 944
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #7 on:
April 21, 2021, 12:27:18 AM »
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 308
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #8 on:
April 21, 2021, 02:17:40 AM »
Some faith restored in humanity
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 672
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #9 on:
April 21, 2021, 10:04:09 AM »
Quote from: myboro on April 21, 2021, 12:27:18 AM
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human
A really, really shit human though.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 668
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #10 on:
April 21, 2021, 10:33:09 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 21, 2021, 10:04:09 AM
Quote from: myboro on April 21, 2021, 12:27:18 AM
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human
A really, really shit human though.
Are you in a camp put forward earlier saying it was murder, but its ok because of what he was? Not you, Terry, surely
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 240
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #11 on:
April 21, 2021, 10:51:24 AM »
Great result
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 672
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #12 on:
April 21, 2021, 11:27:31 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 21, 2021, 10:33:09 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 21, 2021, 10:04:09 AM
Quote from: myboro on April 21, 2021, 12:27:18 AM
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human
A really, really shit human though.
Are you in a camp put forward earlier saying it was murder, but its ok because of what he was? Not you, Terry, surely
No, not all. I don't condone murder (except possibly in circumstances of revenge for a child etc.)
I don't believe this was murder however, I think it was poor execution of an ill-advised std operating procedure (the neck kneel restraint) and he should have been found guilty of manslaughter.
That said, I have no time whatsoever for any oxygen thief who paints a mural of George Floyd, or represents this scumbag as anything other than a low-life shit house druggie twat. I've no interest in his colour, he was just scum.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 189
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #13 on:
April 21, 2021, 11:51:00 AM »
George floyd was a scumbag
I'd say the copper done a good job, one less crimnal in the world
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 240
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #14 on:
April 21, 2021, 11:54:56 AM »
Looks like you got Tezza mixed up with T-Bone, Bob.
Easy mistake to make
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 672
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #15 on:
April 21, 2021, 11:59:13 AM »
Keep out of it JayJay
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 767
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #16 on:
April 21, 2021, 12:00:00 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 21, 2021, 11:27:31 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 21, 2021, 10:33:09 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 21, 2021, 10:04:09 AM
Quote from: myboro on April 21, 2021, 12:27:18 AM
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human
A really, really shit human though.
Are you in a camp put forward earlier saying it was murder, but its ok because of what he was? Not you, Terry, surely
No, not all. I don't condone murder (except possibly in circumstances of revenge for a child etc.)
I don't believe this was murder however, I think it was poor execution of an ill-advised std operating procedure (the neck kneel restraint) and he should have been found guilty of manslaughter.
That said, I have no time whatsoever for any oxygen thief who paints a mural of George Floyd, or represents this scumbag as anything other than a low-life shit house druggie twat. I've no interest in his colour, he was just scum.
Pretty much spot on there Tez, no idea why so many people are trying to turn a lowlife into some sort of saint
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 240
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #17 on:
April 21, 2021, 12:04:20 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 21, 2021, 11:59:13 AM
Keep out of it JayJay
JayJayB who took his family to Whinstone View on a Sunday and treated them all to steak?
That was mad Kev
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 672
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #18 on:
April 21, 2021, 12:06:15 PM »
Were you the gardener then?
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 240
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #19 on:
April 21, 2021, 12:07:35 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 21, 2021, 12:06:15 PM
Were you the gardener then?
Missed an uphill joke there
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 672
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #20 on:
April 21, 2021, 12:08:26 PM »
Implied.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 668
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #21 on:
April 21, 2021, 01:04:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 21, 2021, 11:54:56 AM
Looks like you got Tezza mixed up with T-Bone, Bob.
Easy mistake to make
Sorry Telbert
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 360
Crabamity
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #22 on:
April 21, 2021, 01:09:48 PM »
Even if the outcome was correct the nature of the trial should scare Americans shitless. The President interfering in a "free" trial hours before a verdict through, thinly veiled threats from other high placed politicians. Scary business, and no place for mob justice.
Apparently the verdict was need to "heal". That and the tens of millions paid to Floyds family. Maybe the family will "heal" the lives of his victims, by sharing their largesse with them.
American coppers though, jesus wept
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 296
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #23 on:
April 21, 2021, 02:15:56 PM »
Never saw no uproar when these 2 good Ole boys were just out minding their own business driving and a full on police chase was brought upon them.
https://youtu.be/nGnPsBCL_-Q
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 308
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #24 on:
April 21, 2021, 03:59:26 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on April 20, 2021, 10:25:22 PM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on April 20, 2021, 10:15:04 PM
Guilty on all 3 charges. Was never going to be anything else. Sentencing in 8 weeks.
Bloke never stood a chance. How does it work that he is guilty of all 3 charges? Did he kill the other gadgey 3 times?
Bloke never stood a chance because he murdered someone live on camera
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 296
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #25 on:
April 21, 2021, 04:09:55 PM »
Quote from: towz on April 21, 2021, 03:59:26 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on April 20, 2021, 10:25:22 PM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on April 20, 2021, 10:15:04 PM
Guilty on all 3 charges. Was never going to be anything else. Sentencing in 8 weeks.
Bloke never stood a chance. How does it work that he is guilty of all 3 charges? Did he kill the other gadgey 3 times?
Bloke never stood a chance because he murdered someone live on camera
He was also live on camera saying he couldn't breathe when they tried to put him in the police car.
If he hadn't tried to use a dodgey note.
If he just handed back the cigarettes that he tried to purchase with said dodgey note
If he got in the police car
If he didn't resist arrest
He may still be alive right now or possibly died of drug overdose.
We shall never know.
If it hadn't of been such a high media case, riots kicking off all over the place and direct threats towards the people of the USA. This case would have been thrown out of court as no substantial evidence to convict.
Look at the 15 girl that was shot an hour after the result in Ohio. People going ape shit over it, it's as clear as day on the video footage the 15 year old was just in the motion to stab the victim. Police nailed the bitch before contact.
Act like an animal deserve to be dealt with like an animal.
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 308
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #26 on:
April 21, 2021, 05:07:27 PM »
Yeah no complaints about that one by the sound of it, if you are going around stabbing people, especially in US, expect to be shot
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 032
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #27 on:
April 21, 2021, 07:16:52 PM »
Going with Calamity on this one ..............
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 897
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #28 on:
April 21, 2021, 08:21:20 PM »
Quote from: calamity on April 21, 2021, 01:09:48 PM
Even if the outcome was correct the nature of the trial should scare Americans shitless. The President interfering in a "free" trial hours before a verdict through, thinly veiled threats from other high placed politicians. Scary business, and no place for mob justice.
Apparently the verdict was need to "heal". That and the tens of millions paid to Floyds family. Maybe the family will "heal" the lives of his victims, by sharing their largesse with them.
American coppers though, jesus wept
This whole POV is cooked up by the media and simple weak minded woke twats and
grifters lap it up.
Regular every day people of all types don't buy into any of this shit and are totally fucking fed up of it.
When they push through wack job ideas like defunding the police and paying reparations too black people the democrats will be swiftly booted out of power.
PS: There is an Inclusion and Diversity committee (yup that's a thing) at my kids public elementary school. Their bright idea for the next parent meeting is to discuss Police Brutality.
Needless to say the people on this committee are all ardent
activists with ridiculous agendas and axes to grind. This has zero to do with the needs of the average 7 year old or safety etc at the school.
I am so fucking sick of these useless cunts stirring up shit and conflict where none exists.
Yes - Police shootings/killings (of all races) are, of course, too high but as a % off the overall number of daily interactions and confrontations between the police and the public it is still a tiny %. I don't excuse it but I can understand why it happens - if you were a copper faced with apprehending criminals likely to be carrying guns you would be on edge as well.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 296
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #29 on:
April 21, 2021, 08:55:44 PM »
Very good post CLEM and at least you live there to comment on the real views.
It's madness looking in on it all and being a level headed person. If you said all this was going to happen 5 years ago, you would be locked up in an asylum. People have just been brainwashed into stupidity.
If you watch the YouTube video I posted yesterday of before the verdict. People saying he should have not been trialed and put out for justice on the street. Cities deserve to be burned down etc it's absolutely outrageous and I would be considering a move home if I was you or get a big fuck off gun 🔫
myboro
Offline
Posts: 944
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #30 on:
April 22, 2021, 01:57:46 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 21, 2021, 10:04:09 AM
Quote from: myboro on April 21, 2021, 12:27:18 AM
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human
A really, really shit human though.
Any human who kills another human is a really shit human Tezza I agree glad you support
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 688
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #31 on:
April 22, 2021, 07:27:27 AM »
I agree with a few comments above - calamity and Tez, which have not bought into the hysteria from something that happened 5k miles away while people here (in this country) are getting murdered, raped abuse, attacked but it goes unreported for similar reasons.
Another angle for me is that I believe the US has a problem with people wearing uniforms. The only time I have wanted to put my fist through an immigration officer's face was in Philadelphia when he told me to stand back from the desk as he could smell me. I have had other encounters with immigration officers. Admittedly I have not had any run ins with police over there but I guess they could be worse. Basically I would say they're power crazy cunts with guns and will shoot you, abuse you etc irrespective of your colour. They kill white people too and more of them than blacks.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 668
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #32 on:
April 22, 2021, 09:50:33 AM »
I wouldn't trust a copper absolutely anywhere. True, dat
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 672
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #33 on:
April 22, 2021, 11:51:03 AM »
Quote from: myboro on April 22, 2021, 01:57:46 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 21, 2021, 10:04:09 AM
Quote from: myboro on April 21, 2021, 12:27:18 AM
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human
A really, really shit human though.
Any human who kills another human is a really shit human Tezza I agree glad you support
What sort of human threatens to shoot a pregnant woman in the belly during an "aggravated robbery"?
Just out of interest.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 296
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #34 on:
April 22, 2021, 11:56:12 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 22, 2021, 07:27:27 AM
I agree with a few comments above - calamity and Tez, which have not bought into the hysteria from something that happened 5k miles away while people here (in this country) are getting murdered, raped abuse, attacked but it goes unreported for similar reasons.
Another angle for me is that I believe the US has a problem with people wearing uniforms. The only time I have wanted to put my fist through an immigration officer's face was in Philadelphia when he told me to stand back from the desk as he could smell me. I have had other encounters with immigration officers. Admittedly I have not had any run ins with police over there but I guess they could be worse. Basically I would say they're power crazy cunts with guns and will shoot you, abuse you etc irrespective of your colour. They kill white people too and more of them than blacks.
US immigration officials are easily the worst in the world, make you feel guilty about being there.
I'm sure there are 1000s of police in the US that are not complete bellends but a cop doing good stuff isn't really headline news.
38red
Offline
Posts: 620
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #35 on:
April 22, 2021, 03:54:39 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 22, 2021, 07:27:27 AM
I agree with a few comments above - calamity and Tez, which have not bought into the hysteria from something that happened 5k miles away while people here (in this country) are getting murdered, raped abuse, attacked but it goes unreported for similar reasons.
Another angle for me is that I believe the US has a problem with people wearing uniforms. The only time I have wanted to put my fist through an immigration officer's face was in Philadelphia when he told me to stand back from the desk as he could smell me. I have had other encounters with immigration officers. Admittedly I have not had any run ins with police over there but I guess they could be worse. Basically I would say they're power crazy cunts with guns and will shoot you, abuse you etc irrespective of your colour. They kill white people too and more of them than blacks.
What did you smell of?
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 688
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #36 on:
April 22, 2021, 07:11:33 PM »
Alcohol 🍺 🍷
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 423
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #37 on:
April 22, 2021, 10:33:45 PM »
Quote from: 38red on April 22, 2021, 03:54:39 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 22, 2021, 07:27:27 AM
I agree with a few comments above - calamity and Tez, which have not bought into the hysteria from something that happened 5k miles away while people here (in this country) are getting murdered, raped abuse, attacked but it goes unreported for similar reasons.
Another angle for me is that I believe the US has a problem with people wearing uniforms. The only time I have wanted to put my fist through an immigration officer's face was in Philadelphia when he told me to stand back from the desk as he could smell me. I have had other encounters with immigration officers. Admittedly I have not had any run ins with police over there but I guess they could be worse. Basically I would say they're power crazy cunts with guns and will shoot you, abuse you etc irrespective of your colour. They kill white people too and more of them than blacks.
What did you smell of?
never had you down as a foy box willie
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 688
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #38 on:
Yesterday
at 08:48:01 PM »
WTF is a foy box
myboro
Offline
Posts: 944
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #39 on:
Today
at 01:56:17 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 22, 2021, 11:51:03 AM
Quote from: myboro on April 22, 2021, 01:57:46 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 21, 2021, 10:04:09 AM
Quote from: myboro on April 21, 2021, 12:27:18 AM
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human
A really, really shit human though.
Any human who kills another human is a really shit human Tezza I agree glad you support
What sort of human threatens to shoot a pregnant woman in the belly during an "aggravated robbery"?
Just out of interest.
A shit one, but a threat is not an action. Sticks and Stones comes to mind. But the Opiod problem in America is also in play
"In the United States, the country most severely affected, it arose through a confluence of well-intentioned efforts to improve pain management by doctors and aggressive even fraudulent marketing by pharmaceutical manufacturers."
Oh big Pharma led to more drug users in the US
More winning from Capitalism
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 360
Crabamity
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 06:09:33 AM »
Quote from: myboro on
Today
at 01:56:17 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 22, 2021, 11:51:03 AM
Quote from: myboro on April 22, 2021, 01:57:46 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 21, 2021, 10:04:09 AM
Quote from: myboro on April 21, 2021, 12:27:18 AM
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human
A really, really shit human though.
Any human who kills another human is a really shit human Tezza I agree glad you support
What sort of human threatens to shoot a pregnant woman in the belly during an "aggravated robbery"?
Just out of interest.
A shit one, but a threat is not an action. Sticks and Stones comes to mind. But the Opiod problem in America is also in play
"In the United States, the country most severely affected, it arose through a confluence of well-intentioned efforts to improve pain management by doctors and aggressive even fraudulent marketing by pharmaceutical manufacturers."
Oh big Pharma led to more drug users in the US
More winning from Capitalism
Did you just actually excuse his behaviour? If the person is not to blame then why is the whole of America not on opioids and committing multiple crimes, including aggravated, armed robbery holding a gun to the stomach of a pregnant woman. You do know that during pregnancy women are supposed to avoid stress, because it can permanently damage the baby? This incident could have far more consequences than a physical injury from an actual shooting.
This kind of whataboutery, deflecting and excusing is how we end up with a career criminal being deified and enabled. What a joke.
