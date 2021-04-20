Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in  (Read 997 times)
TechnoTronic
« on: April 20, 2021, 09:11:00 PM »
Announced shortly ITK.  BLM

Justice which ever way it goes.  I just have a feeling it's not going to be enough punishment, if he's guilty.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: April 20, 2021, 09:30:43 PM »
Riots which ever way
ccole
« Reply #2 on: April 20, 2021, 10:04:26 PM »
Well the BBC have had him guilty since the start


Pigeon droppings
« Reply #3 on: April 20, 2021, 10:15:04 PM »
Guilty on all 3 charges. Was never going to be anything else. Sentencing in 8 weeks.
TechnoTronic
« Reply #4 on: April 20, 2021, 10:25:22 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on April 20, 2021, 10:15:04 PM
Guilty on all 3 charges. Was never going to be anything else. Sentencing in 8 weeks.

Bloke never stood a chance.  How does it work that he is guilty of all 3 charges?  Did he kill the other gadgey 3 times? 
NowThenTinHead

« Reply #5 on: April 20, 2021, 10:47:01 PM »
Whilst he was probably guilty let's not forget GF was an absolute wrong un. It was an open goal for the jurors in fairness the way of the world
TechnoTronic
« Reply #6 on: April 21, 2021, 12:00:16 AM »
This is simply insane that people even think this way.

https://youtu.be/QUOy_b-H7FI
myboro
« Reply #7 on: April 21, 2021, 12:27:18 AM »
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human 
towz
« Reply #8 on: April 21, 2021, 02:17:40 AM »
Some faith restored in humanity  :like:
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #9 on: April 21, 2021, 10:04:09 AM »
Quote from: myboro on April 21, 2021, 12:27:18 AM
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human 

A really, really shit human though.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #10 on: April 21, 2021, 10:33:09 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 21, 2021, 10:04:09 AM
Quote from: myboro on April 21, 2021, 12:27:18 AM
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human 

A really, really shit human though.


Are you in a camp put forward earlier saying it was murder, but its ok because of what he was? Not you, Terry, surely
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: April 21, 2021, 10:51:24 AM »
Great result  :like:
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #12 on: April 21, 2021, 11:27:31 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 21, 2021, 10:33:09 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 21, 2021, 10:04:09 AM
Quote from: myboro on April 21, 2021, 12:27:18 AM
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human 

A really, really shit human though.


Are you in a camp put forward earlier saying it was murder, but its ok because of what he was? Not you, Terry, surely

No, not all. I don't condone murder (except possibly in circumstances of revenge for a child etc.)
I don't believe this was murder however, I think it was poor execution of an ill-advised std operating procedure (the neck kneel restraint) and he should have been found guilty of manslaughter.

That said, I have no time whatsoever for any oxygen thief who paints a mural of George Floyd, or represents this scumbag as anything other than a low-life shit house druggie twat. I've no interest in his colour, he was just scum.
T_Bone
« Reply #13 on: April 21, 2021, 11:51:00 AM »
George floyd was a scumbag  :unlike:

I'd say the copper done a good job, one less crimnal in the world  :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: April 21, 2021, 11:54:56 AM »
Looks like you got Tezza mixed up with T-Bone, Bob.


Easy mistake to make  :nige:
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #15 on: April 21, 2021, 11:59:13 AM »
Keep out of it JayJay

 mcl
Itchy_ring
« Reply #16 on: April 21, 2021, 12:00:00 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 21, 2021, 11:27:31 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 21, 2021, 10:33:09 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 21, 2021, 10:04:09 AM
Quote from: myboro on April 21, 2021, 12:27:18 AM
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human 

A really, really shit human though.


Are you in a camp put forward earlier saying it was murder, but its ok because of what he was? Not you, Terry, surely

No, not all. I don't condone murder (except possibly in circumstances of revenge for a child etc.)
I don't believe this was murder however, I think it was poor execution of an ill-advised std operating procedure (the neck kneel restraint) and he should have been found guilty of manslaughter.

That said, I have no time whatsoever for any oxygen thief who paints a mural of George Floyd, or represents this scumbag as anything other than a low-life shit house druggie twat. I've no interest in his colour, he was just scum.

Pretty much spot on there Tez, no idea why so many people are trying to turn a lowlife into some sort of saint
El Capitan
« Reply #17 on: April 21, 2021, 12:04:20 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 21, 2021, 11:59:13 AM
Keep out of it JayJay

 mcl


JayJayB who took his family to Whinstone View on a Sunday and treated them all to steak? 



That was mad Kev  monkey
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #18 on: April 21, 2021, 12:06:15 PM »
Were you the gardener then?
El Capitan
« Reply #19 on: April 21, 2021, 12:07:35 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 21, 2021, 12:06:15 PM
Were you the gardener then?

Missed an uphill joke there  mcl
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #20 on: April 21, 2021, 12:08:26 PM »
Implied.


 jc
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #21 on: April 21, 2021, 01:04:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 21, 2021, 11:54:56 AM
Looks like you got Tezza mixed up with T-Bone, Bob.


Easy mistake to make  :nige:

 :nige:  Sorry Telbert
calamity
« Reply #22 on: April 21, 2021, 01:09:48 PM »
Even if the outcome was correct the nature of the trial should scare Americans shitless. The President interfering in a "free" trial hours before a verdict through, thinly veiled threats from other high placed politicians. Scary business, and no place for mob justice.

Apparently the verdict was need to "heal". That and the tens of millions paid to Floyds family. Maybe the family will "heal" the lives of his victims, by sharing their largesse with them.

American coppers though, jesus wept  klins
TechnoTronic
« Reply #23 on: April 21, 2021, 02:15:56 PM »
Never saw no uproar when these 2 good Ole boys were just out minding their own business driving and a full on police chase was brought upon them.

https://youtu.be/nGnPsBCL_-Q
towz
« Reply #24 on: April 21, 2021, 03:59:26 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on April 20, 2021, 10:25:22 PM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on April 20, 2021, 10:15:04 PM
Guilty on all 3 charges. Was never going to be anything else. Sentencing in 8 weeks.

Bloke never stood a chance.  How does it work that he is guilty of all 3 charges?  Did he kill the other gadgey 3 times? 

Bloke never stood a chance because he murdered someone live on camera
TechnoTronic
« Reply #25 on: April 21, 2021, 04:09:55 PM »
Quote from: towz on April 21, 2021, 03:59:26 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on April 20, 2021, 10:25:22 PM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on April 20, 2021, 10:15:04 PM
Guilty on all 3 charges. Was never going to be anything else. Sentencing in 8 weeks.

Bloke never stood a chance.  How does it work that he is guilty of all 3 charges?  Did he kill the other gadgey 3 times? 

Bloke never stood a chance because he murdered someone live on camera

He was also live on camera saying he couldn't breathe when they tried to put him in the police car.

If he hadn't tried to use a dodgey note.
If he just handed back the cigarettes that he tried to purchase with said dodgey note
If he got in the police car
If he didn't resist arrest

He may still be alive right now or possibly died of drug overdose.

We shall never know.

If it hadn't of been such a high media case, riots kicking off all over the place and direct threats towards the people of the USA.  This case would have been thrown out of court as no substantial evidence to convict.

Look at the 15 girl that was shot an hour after the result in Ohio.  People going ape shit over it, it's as clear as day on the video footage the 15 year old was just in the motion to stab the victim.  Police nailed the bitch before contact.   :mido:

Act like an animal deserve to be dealt with like an animal.
towz
« Reply #26 on: April 21, 2021, 05:07:27 PM »
Yeah no complaints about that one by the sound of it, if you are going around stabbing people, especially in US, expect to be shot
Bob_Ender
« Reply #27 on: April 21, 2021, 07:16:52 PM »
Going with Calamity on this one .............. :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #28 on: April 21, 2021, 08:21:20 PM »
Quote from: calamity on April 21, 2021, 01:09:48 PM
Even if the outcome was correct the nature of the trial should scare Americans shitless. The President interfering in a "free" trial hours before a verdict through, thinly veiled threats from other high placed politicians. Scary business, and no place for mob justice.

Apparently the verdict was need to "heal". That and the tens of millions paid to Floyds family. Maybe the family will "heal" the lives of his victims, by sharing their largesse with them.

American coppers though, jesus wept  klins

This whole POV is cooked up by the media and simple weak minded woke twats and BLM grifters lap it up.

Regular every day people of all types don't buy into any of this shit and are totally fucking fed up of it.

When they push through wack job ideas like defunding the police and paying reparations too black people the democrats will be swiftly booted out of power.

PS: There is an Inclusion and Diversity committee (yup that's a thing) at my kids public elementary school.   Their bright idea for the next parent meeting is to discuss Police Brutality. 

Needless to say the people on this committee are all ardent BLM activists with ridiculous agendas and axes to grind.  This has zero to do with the needs of the average 7 year old or safety etc at the school. 

I am so fucking sick of these useless cunts stirring up shit and conflict where none exists.

Yes - Police shootings/killings (of all races) are, of course, too high but as a % off the overall number of daily interactions and confrontations between the police and the public it is still a tiny %.  I don't excuse it but I can understand why it happens - if you were a copper faced with apprehending criminals likely to be carrying guns you would be on edge as well.
TechnoTronic
« Reply #29 on: April 21, 2021, 08:55:44 PM »
Very good post CLEM and at least you live there to comment on the real views.

It's madness looking in on it all and being a level headed person.  If you said all this was going to happen 5 years ago, you would be locked up in an asylum.  People have just been brainwashed into stupidity.

If you watch the YouTube video I posted yesterday of before the verdict.  People saying he should have not been trialed and put out for justice on the street.  Cities deserve to be burned down etc it's absolutely outrageous and I would be considering a move home if I was you or get a big fuck off gun 🔫

myboro
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 01:57:46 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 21, 2021, 10:04:09 AM
Quote from: myboro on April 21, 2021, 12:27:18 AM
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human 

A really, really shit human though.


Any human who kills another human is a really shit human Tezza I agree glad you support BLM
Wee_Willie
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 07:27:27 AM »
I agree with a few comments above - calamity and Tez, which have not bought into the hysteria from something that happened 5k miles away while people here (in this country) are getting murdered, raped abuse, attacked but it goes unreported for similar reasons.

Another angle for me is that I believe the US has a problem with people wearing uniforms. The only time I have wanted to put my fist through an immigration officer's face was in Philadelphia when he told me to stand back from the desk as he could smell me. I have had other encounters with immigration officers. Admittedly I have not had any run ins with police over there but I guess they could be worse. Basically I would say they're power crazy cunts with guns and will shoot you, abuse you etc irrespective of your colour. They kill white people too and more of them than blacks.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:50:33 AM »
I wouldn't trust a copper absolutely anywhere. True, dat
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:51:03 AM »
Quote from: myboro on Yesterday at 01:57:46 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 21, 2021, 10:04:09 AM
Quote from: myboro on April 21, 2021, 12:27:18 AM
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human 

A really, really shit human though.


Any human who kills another human is a really shit human Tezza I agree glad you support BLM


What sort of human threatens to shoot a pregnant woman in the belly during an "aggravated robbery"?
Just out of interest.
TechnoTronic
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:56:12 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:27:27 AM
I agree with a few comments above - calamity and Tez, which have not bought into the hysteria from something that happened 5k miles away while people here (in this country) are getting murdered, raped abuse, attacked but it goes unreported for similar reasons.

Another angle for me is that I believe the US has a problem with people wearing uniforms. The only time I have wanted to put my fist through an immigration officer's face was in Philadelphia when he told me to stand back from the desk as he could smell me. I have had other encounters with immigration officers. Admittedly I have not had any run ins with police over there but I guess they could be worse. Basically I would say they're power crazy cunts with guns and will shoot you, abuse you etc irrespective of your colour. They kill white people too and more of them than blacks.

US immigration officials are easily the worst in the world, make you feel guilty about being there.

I'm sure there are 1000s of police in the US that are not complete bellends but a cop doing good stuff isn't really headline news.
38red
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 03:54:39 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:27:27 AM
I agree with a few comments above - calamity and Tez, which have not bought into the hysteria from something that happened 5k miles away while people here (in this country) are getting murdered, raped abuse, attacked but it goes unreported for similar reasons.

Another angle for me is that I believe the US has a problem with people wearing uniforms. The only time I have wanted to put my fist through an immigration officer's face was in Philadelphia when he told me to stand back from the desk as he could smell me. I have had other encounters with immigration officers. Admittedly I have not had any run ins with police over there but I guess they could be worse. Basically I would say they're power crazy cunts with guns and will shoot you, abuse you etc irrespective of your colour. They kill white people too and more of them than blacks.

What did you smell of?
Wee_Willie
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 07:11:33 PM »
Alcohol 🍺 🍷
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 10:33:45 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 03:54:39 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:27:27 AM
I agree with a few comments above - calamity and Tez, which have not bought into the hysteria from something that happened 5k miles away while people here (in this country) are getting murdered, raped abuse, attacked but it goes unreported for similar reasons.

Another angle for me is that I believe the US has a problem with people wearing uniforms. The only time I have wanted to put my fist through an immigration officer's face was in Philadelphia when he told me to stand back from the desk as he could smell me. I have had other encounters with immigration officers. Admittedly I have not had any run ins with police over there but I guess they could be worse. Basically I would say they're power crazy cunts with guns and will shoot you, abuse you etc irrespective of your colour. They kill white people too and more of them than blacks.

What did you smell of?

never had you down as a foy box willie  klins
Wee_Willie
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:48:01 PM »
WTF is a foy box
