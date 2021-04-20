TechnoTronic

Posts: 290 Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in « on: April 20, 2021, 09:11:00 PM »



Justice which ever way it goes. I just have a feeling it's not going to be enough punishment, if he's guilty.

Announced shortly ITK.

myboro

Posts: 943 Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:27:18 AM » Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human Logged

calamity

Posts: 8 353Crabamity Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:09:48 PM »



Apparently the verdict was need to "heal". That and the tens of millions paid to Floyds family. Maybe the family will "heal" the lives of his victims, by sharing their largesse with them.



American coppers though, jesus wept Even if the outcome was correct the nature of the trial should scare Americans shitless. The President interfering in a "free" trial hours before a verdict through, thinly veiled threats from other high placed politicians. Scary business, and no place for mob justice.Apparently the verdict was need to "heal". That and the tens of millions paid to Floyds family. Maybe the family will "heal" the lives of his victims, by sharing their largesse with them.American coppers though, jesus wept Logged

TechnoTronic

He was also live on camera saying he couldn't breathe when they tried to put him in the police car.



If he hadn't tried to use a dodgey note.

If he just handed back the cigarettes that he tried to purchase with said dodgey note

If he got in the police car

If he didn't resist arrest



He may still be alive right now or possibly died of drug overdose.



We shall never know.



If it hadn't of been such a high media case, riots kicking off all over the place and direct threats towards the people of the USA. This case would have been thrown out of court as no substantial evidence to convict.



Look at the 15 girl that was shot an hour after the result in Ohio. People going ape shit over it, it's as clear as day on the video footage the 15 year old was just in the motion to stab the victim. Police nailed the bitch before contact.



He was also live on camera saying he couldn't breathe when they tried to put him in the police car.

If he hadn't tried to use a dodgey note.

If he just handed back the cigarettes that he tried to purchase with said dodgey note

If he got in the police car

If he didn't resist arrest

He may still be alive right now or possibly died of drug overdose.

We shall never know.

If it hadn't of been such a high media case, riots kicking off all over the place and direct threats towards the people of the USA. This case would have been thrown out of court as no substantial evidence to convict.

Look at the 15 girl that was shot an hour after the result in Ohio. People going ape shit over it, it's as clear as day on the video footage the 15 year old was just in the motion to stab the victim. Police nailed the bitch before contact.

Act like an animal deserve to be dealt with like an animal.

CLEM FANDANGO

This whole POV is cooked up by the media and simple weak minded woke twats and grifters lap it up.



Regular every day people of all types don't buy into any of this shit and are totally fucking fed up of it.



When they push through wack job ideas like defunding the police and paying reparations too black people the democrats will be swiftly booted out of power.



PS: There is an Inclusion and Diversity committee (yup that's a thing) at my kids public elementary school. Their bright idea for the next parent meeting is to discuss Police Brutality.



Needless to say the people on this committee are all ardent activists with ridiculous agendas and axes to grind. This has zero to do with the needs of the average 7 year old or safety etc at the school.



I am so fucking sick of these useless cunts stirring up shit and conflict where none exists.



This whole POV is cooked up by the media and simple weak minded woke twats and grifters lap it up.

Regular every day people of all types don't buy into any of this shit and are totally fucking fed up of it.

When they push through wack job ideas like defunding the police and paying reparations too black people the democrats will be swiftly booted out of power.

PS: There is an Inclusion and Diversity committee (yup that's a thing) at my kids public elementary school. Their bright idea for the next parent meeting is to discuss Police Brutality.

Needless to say the people on this committee are all ardent activists with ridiculous agendas and axes to grind. This has zero to do with the needs of the average 7 year old or safety etc at the school.

I am so fucking sick of these useless cunts stirring up shit and conflict where none exists.

Yes - Police shootings/killings (of all races) are, of course, too high but as a % off the overall number of daily interactions and confrontations between the police and the public it is still a tiny %. I don't excuse it but I can understand why it happens - if you were a copper faced with apprehending criminals likely to be carrying guns you would be on edge as well.

