Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 760





Posts: 2 760

Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in « Reply #16 on: Today at 12:00:00 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:27:31 AM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:33:09 AM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:04:09 AM Quote from: myboro on Today at 12:27:18 AM

Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human

A really, really shit human though.



A really, really shit human though.

Are you in a camp put forward earlier saying it was murder, but its ok because of what he was? Not you, Terry, surely

Are you in a camp put forward earlier saying it was murder, but its ok because of what he was? Not you, Terry, surely

No, not all. I don't condone murder (except possibly in circumstances of revenge for a child etc.)

I don't believe this was murder however, I think it was poor execution of an ill-advised std operating procedure (the neck kneel restraint) and he should have been found guilty of manslaughter.



That said, I have no time whatsoever for any oxygen thief who paints a mural of George Floyd, or represents this scumbag as anything other than a low-life shit house druggie twat. I've no interest in his colour, he was just scum.

No, not all. I don't condone murder (except possibly in circumstances of revenge for a child etc.)I don't believe this was murder however, I think it was poor execution of an ill-advised std operating procedure (the neck kneel restraint) and he should have been found guilty of manslaughter.That said, I have no time whatsoever for any oxygen thief who paints a mural of George Floyd, or represents this scumbag as anything other than a low-life shit house druggie twat. I've no interest in his colour, he was just scum.

Pretty much spot on there Tez, no idea why so many people are trying to turn a lowlife into some sort of saint Pretty much spot on there Tez, no idea why so many people are trying to turn a lowlife into some sort of saint