|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NowThenTinHead
Offline
Posts: 25
|
Whilst he was probably guilty let's not forget GF was an absolute wrong un. It was an open goal for the jurors in fairness the way of the world
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human
A really, really shit human though.
Are you in a camp put forward earlier saying it was murder, but its ok because of what he was? Not you, Terry, surely
No, not all. I don't condone murder (except possibly in circumstances of revenge for a child etc.)
I don't believe this was murder however, I think it was poor execution of an ill-advised std operating procedure (the neck kneel restraint) and he should have been found guilty of manslaughter.
That said, I have no time whatsoever for any oxygen thief who paints a mural of George Floyd, or represents this scumbag as anything other than a low-life shit house druggie twat. I've no interest in his colour, he was just scum.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
Itchy_ring
|
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human
A really, really shit human though.
Are you in a camp put forward earlier saying it was murder, but its ok because of what he was? Not you, Terry, surely
No, not all. I don't condone murder (except possibly in circumstances of revenge for a child etc.)
I don't believe this was murder however, I think it was poor execution of an ill-advised std operating procedure (the neck kneel restraint) and he should have been found guilty of manslaughter.
That said, I have no time whatsoever for any oxygen thief who paints a mural of George Floyd, or represents this scumbag as anything other than a low-life shit house druggie twat. I've no interest in his colour, he was just scum.
Pretty much spot on there Tez, no idea why so many people are trying to turn a lowlife into some sort of saint
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|