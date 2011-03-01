Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 21, 2021, 02:36:37 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in  (Read 495 times)
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 288


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:11:00 PM »
Announced shortly ITK.  BLM

Justice which ever way it goes.  I just have a feeling it's not going to be enough punishment, if he's guilty.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 760


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:30:43 PM »
Riots which ever way
Logged
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 275


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:04:26 PM »
Well the BBC have had him guilty since the start


Logged
Pigeon droppings
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 200


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:15:04 PM »
Guilty on all 3 charges. Was never going to be anything else. Sentencing in 8 weeks.
Logged
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 288


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:25:22 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Yesterday at 10:15:04 PM
Guilty on all 3 charges. Was never going to be anything else. Sentencing in 8 weeks.

Bloke never stood a chance.  How does it work that he is guilty of all 3 charges?  Did he kill the other gadgey 3 times? 
Logged
NowThenTinHead

Offline Offline

Posts: 25


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:47:01 PM »
Whilst he was probably guilty let's not forget GF was an absolute wrong un. It was an open goal for the jurors in fairness the way of the world
Logged
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 288


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:00:16 AM »
This is simply insane that people even think this way.

https://youtu.be/QUOy_b-H7FI
Logged
myboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 941


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:27:18 AM »
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human 
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 303


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:17:40 AM »
Some faith restored in humanity  :like:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 660


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:04:09 AM »
Quote from: myboro on Today at 12:27:18 AM
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human 

A really, really shit human though.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 650



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:33:09 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:04:09 AM
Quote from: myboro on Today at 12:27:18 AM
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human 

A really, really shit human though.


Are you in a camp put forward earlier saying it was murder, but its ok because of what he was? Not you, Terry, surely
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 226


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:51:24 AM »
Great result  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 660


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:27:31 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:33:09 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:04:09 AM
Quote from: myboro on Today at 12:27:18 AM
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human 

A really, really shit human though.


Are you in a camp put forward earlier saying it was murder, but its ok because of what he was? Not you, Terry, surely

No, not all. I don't condone murder (except possibly in circumstances of revenge for a child etc.)
I don't believe this was murder however, I think it was poor execution of an ill-advised std operating procedure (the neck kneel restraint) and he should have been found guilty of manslaughter.

That said, I have no time whatsoever for any oxygen thief who paints a mural of George Floyd, or represents this scumbag as anything other than a low-life shit house druggie twat. I've no interest in his colour, he was just scum.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 185


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:51:00 AM »
George floyd was a scumbag  :unlike:

I'd say the copper done a good job, one less crimnal in the world  :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 226


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:54:56 AM »
Looks like you got Tezza mixed up with T-Bone, Bob.


Easy mistake to make  :nige:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 660


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:59:13 AM »
Keep out of it JayJay

 mcl
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 760


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:00:00 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:27:31 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:33:09 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:04:09 AM
Quote from: myboro on Today at 12:27:18 AM
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human 

A really, really shit human though.


Are you in a camp put forward earlier saying it was murder, but its ok because of what he was? Not you, Terry, surely

No, not all. I don't condone murder (except possibly in circumstances of revenge for a child etc.)
I don't believe this was murder however, I think it was poor execution of an ill-advised std operating procedure (the neck kneel restraint) and he should have been found guilty of manslaughter.

That said, I have no time whatsoever for any oxygen thief who paints a mural of George Floyd, or represents this scumbag as anything other than a low-life shit house druggie twat. I've no interest in his colour, he was just scum.

Pretty much spot on there Tez, no idea why so many people are trying to turn a lowlife into some sort of saint
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 226


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:04:20 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:59:13 AM
Keep out of it JayJay

 mcl


JayJayB who took his family to Whinstone View on a Sunday and treated them all to steak? 



That was mad Kev  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 660


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:06:15 PM »
Were you the gardener then?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 226


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:07:35 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:06:15 PM
Were you the gardener then?

Missed an uphill joke there  mcl
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 660


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:08:26 PM »
Implied.


 jc
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 650



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:04:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:54:56 AM
Looks like you got Tezza mixed up with T-Bone, Bob.


Easy mistake to make  :nige:

 :nige:  Sorry Telbert
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 352

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:09:48 PM »
Even if the outcome was correct the nature of the trial should scare Americans shitless. The President interfering in a "free" trial hours before a verdict through, thinly veiled threats from other high placed politicians. Scary business, and no place for mob justice.

Apparently the verdict was need to "heal". That and the tens of millions paid to Floyds family. Maybe the family will "heal" the lives of his victims, by sharing their largesse with them.

American coppers though, jesus wept  klins
Logged
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 288


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:15:56 PM »
Never saw no uproar when these 2 good Ole boys were just out minding their own business driving and a full on police chase was brought upon them.

https://youtu.be/nGnPsBCL_-Q
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 