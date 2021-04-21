Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in  (Read 215 times)
TechnoTronic
« on: Yesterday at 09:11:00 PM »
Announced shortly ITK.  BLM

Justice which ever way it goes.  I just have a feeling it's not going to be enough punishment, if he's guilty.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:30:43 PM »
Riots which ever way
ccole
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:04:26 PM »
Well the BBC have had him guilty since the start


Pigeon droppings
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:15:04 PM »
Guilty on all 3 charges. Was never going to be anything else. Sentencing in 8 weeks.
TechnoTronic
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:25:22 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Yesterday at 10:15:04 PM
Guilty on all 3 charges. Was never going to be anything else. Sentencing in 8 weeks.

Bloke never stood a chance.  How does it work that he is guilty of all 3 charges?  Did he kill the other gadgey 3 times? 
NowThenTinHead

« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:47:01 PM »
Whilst he was probably guilty let's not forget GF was an absolute wrong un. It was an open goal for the jurors in fairness the way of the world
TechnoTronic
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:00:16 AM »
This is simply insane that people even think this way.

https://youtu.be/QUOy_b-H7FI
myboro
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:27:18 AM »
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human 
towz
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:17:40 AM »
Some faith restored in humanity  :like:
