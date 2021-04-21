Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 21, 2021, 01:39:00 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in (Read 195 times)
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 287
Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:11:00 PM »
Announced shortly ITK.
Justice which ever way it goes. I just have a feeling it's not going to be enough punishment, if he's guilty.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 758
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:30:43 PM »
Riots which ever way
Logged
ccole
Offline
Posts: 4 275
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:04:26 PM »
Well the BBC have had him guilty since the start
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 200
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:15:04 PM »
Guilty on all 3 charges. Was never going to be anything else. Sentencing in 8 weeks.
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 287
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:25:22 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on
Yesterday
at 10:15:04 PM
Guilty on all 3 charges. Was never going to be anything else. Sentencing in 8 weeks.
Bloke never stood a chance. How does it work that he is guilty of all 3 charges? Did he kill the other gadgey 3 times?
Logged
NowThenTinHead
Offline
Posts: 25
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:01 PM »
Whilst he was probably guilty let's not forget GF was an absolute wrong un. It was an open goal for the jurors in fairness the way of the world
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 287
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:00:16 AM »
This is simply insane that people even think this way.
https://youtu.be/QUOy_b-H7FI
Logged
myboro
Offline
Posts: 941
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:27:18 AM »
Guilty of killing him, no shit Sherlock there was a video which showed what he did. Only the start of justice Police have to protect people, uphold the law and are not above the Law. This was not an error, he killed another human
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...