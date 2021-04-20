Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in  (Read 159 times)
Announced shortly ITK.  BLM

Justice which ever way it goes.  I just have a feeling it's not going to be enough punishment, if he's guilty.
Riots which ever way
Well the BBC have had him guilty since the start


Guilty on all 3 charges. Was never going to be anything else. Sentencing in 8 weeks.
Guilty on all 3 charges. Was never going to be anything else. Sentencing in 8 weeks.

Bloke never stood a chance.  How does it work that he is guilty of all 3 charges?  Did he kill the other gadgey 3 times? 
Whilst he was probably guilty let's not forget GF was an absolute wrong un. It was an open goal for the jurors in fairness the way of the world
