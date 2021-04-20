Welcome,
April 20, 2021, 09:57:36 PM
Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
Author
Topic: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 285
Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
on:
Today
at 09:11:00 PM »
Announced shortly ITK.
Justice which ever way it goes. I just have a feeling it's not going to be enough punishment, if he's guilty.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 758
Re: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:30:43 PM »
Riots which ever way
Logged
