Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 20, 2021, 09:57:36 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Floyd Vs Derek Chauvin - The Results are in  (Read 59 times)
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 285


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:11:00 PM »
Announced shortly ITK.  BLM

Justice which ever way it goes.  I just have a feeling it's not going to be enough punishment, if he's guilty.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 758


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:30:43 PM »
Riots which ever way
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 