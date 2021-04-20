Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Rotherham win tomorrow
And Derby are all but relegated  :ponce: they will be 1 point being and 2 games In hand with a superior goal difference
Gibbos revenge monkey
Derby are doing their best to get relegated, still think they will just stay up.
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 09:29:41 PM
Derby are doing their best to get relegated, still think they will just stay up.
I ALSO THINK THE CUNTS WILL STAY UP  :meltdown:
Fuck derby
