Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 20, 2021, 11:50:15 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rotherham win tomorrow
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Rotherham win tomorrow (Read 113 times)
Block21
Offline
Posts: 930
Rotherham win tomorrow
«
on:
Today
at 08:39:07 PM »
And Derby are all but relegated
they will be 1 point being and 2 games In hand with a superior goal difference
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 943
Re: Rotherham win tomorrow
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:40:04 PM »
Gibbos revenge
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 758
Re: Rotherham win tomorrow
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:29:41 PM »
Derby are doing their best to get relegated, still think they will just stay up.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 599
Re: Rotherham win tomorrow
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:25:37 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 09:29:41 PM
Derby are doing their best to get relegated, still think they will just stay up.
I ALSO THINK THE CUNTS WILL STAY UP
Logged
NowThenTinHead
Offline
Posts: 25
Re: Rotherham win tomorrow
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:41:26 PM »
Fuck derby
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...