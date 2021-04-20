Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 20, 2021, 09:57:20 PM
Author Topic: Rotherham win tomorrow  (Read 57 times)
« on: Today at 08:39:07 PM »
And Derby are all but relegated  :ponce: they will be 1 point being and 2 games In hand with a superior goal difference
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:40:04 PM »
Gibbos revenge monkey
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:29:41 PM »
Derby are doing their best to get relegated, still think they will just stay up.
