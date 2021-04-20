Welcome,
April 20, 2021, 08:00:12 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Man City join Chelski in jumping
Author
Topic: Man City join Chelski in jumping (Read 41 times)
Pigeon droppings
Man City join Chelski in jumping
«
on:
Today
at 07:35:26 PM »
before they're pushed!
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Man City join Chelski in jumping
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:38:18 PM »
Oops a daisy
Hugo First
Re: Man City join Chelski in jumping
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:43:03 PM »
Boro want to replace Man City
El Capitan
Re: Man City join Chelski in jumping
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:46:21 PM »
Well done to Chelsea for pulling the plug first... the others will all jump ship now and it will collapse within a few hours tonight.
Id leave that Real Madrid Perez cunt to play Man Utd every Tuesday night 38 times next season
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
