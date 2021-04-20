El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 220





Posts: 45 220 Re: Man City join Chelski in jumping « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:46:21 PM »







Id leave that Real Madrid Perez cunt to play Man Utd every Tuesday night 38 times next season Well done to Chelsea for pulling the plug first... the others will all jump ship now and it will collapse within a few hours tonight.Id leave that Real Madrid Perez cunt to play Man Utd every Tuesday night 38 times next season Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.