Author Topic: Man City join Chelski in jumping  (Read 40 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Today at 07:35:26 PM »
before they're pushed!
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:38:18 PM »
Oops a daisy
Hugo First
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:43:03 PM »
Boro want to replace Man City
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:46:21 PM »
Well done to Chelsea for pulling the plug first... the others will all jump ship now and it will collapse within a few hours tonight.



Id leave that Real Madrid Perez cunt to play Man Utd every Tuesday night 38 times next season  :wanker:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
