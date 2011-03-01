Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 644







Posts: 16 644 Re: Yeah but Corbyn is a commie « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:56:30 AM »



I once was involved in evaluating how much ch a club steward had stolen before doing a moonlight flit. Walked through the bar with members in. They were giving us shite because the steward was a good guy







Keep on voting Tory so they can lie and steal your money. Laughing at you. Seems like the Trump approach to politics works. Just lie constantly. Line supporters constantly, and pretty soon no-one gives a fuck.I once was involved in evaluating how much ch a club steward had stolen before doing a moonlight flit. Walked through the bar with members in. They were giving us shite because the steward was a good guyKeep on voting Tory so they can lie and steal your money. Laughing at you. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 350





Posts: 350 Re: Yeah but Corbyn is a commie « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:56:17 AM » Do you think Corbyn isn't a Marxist?



And why do you think so many people in places like Middlesbrough are turning their backs on Labour and forgiving the Tories their transgressions? Logged

Tintin

Offline



Posts: 440





Posts: 440 Re: Yeah but Corbyn is a commie « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:30:32 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:56:30 AM



I once was involved in evaluating how much ch a club steward had stolen before doing a moonlight flit. Walked through the bar with members in. They were giving us shite because the steward was a good guy







Keep on voting Tory so they can lie and steal your money. Laughing at you.

Seems like the Trump approach to politics works. Just lie constantly. Line supporters constantly, and pretty soon no-one gives a fuck.I once was involved in evaluating how much ch a club steward had stolen before doing a moonlight flit. Walked through the bar with members in. They were giving us shite because the steward was a good guyKeep on voting Tory so they can lie and steal your money. Laughing at you.

Teesside kept on voting Labour for many decades. They gave us truth and lots of money...Snickering at you. Teesside kept on voting Labour for many decades. They gave us truth and lots of money...Snickering at you. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 8 654





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 654Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Yeah but Corbyn is a commie « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:14:17 PM » It's possible that they stopped voting Labour exactly because they do give a fuck.



Labour has done bugger all for Teesside, ever. This government is as flawed and corrupt as every previous government (of all colours) but at a local level the Tories do actually appear to be doing something positive.



Doesn't affect me directly, where I am the Tories could field a turd in a jam jar and win the seat easily. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 644







Posts: 16 644 Re: Yeah but Corbyn is a commie « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:21:39 PM »



Forget about the Labour party, does anyone care about Hancocks sister and the rest of it?



Ultimately, no and its an interesting psychological point; the more obvious the corruption and lying, the less anyone gives a fuck and support rises for the liars.



Doesnt happen at a personal level, so why in politics?

I was actually talking about the in your face piss-taking corruption of the current regime. I used the thread title in irony. Our disastrous show against Clovis, other than in the vaccine rollout, is normally challenged by a mad argument, yeah, but if Corbyn had got in which is infantile deflection.Forget about the Labour party, does anyone care about Hancocks sister and the rest of it?Ultimately, no and its an interesting psychological point; the more obvious the corruption and lying, the less anyone gives a fuck and support rises for the liars.Doesnt happen at a personal level, so why in politics? Logged