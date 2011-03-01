Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 20, 2021, 03:39:27 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Yeah but Corbyn is a commie  (Read 247 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 644



View Profile
« on: Today at 07:04:46 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56667960
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 644



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:56:30 AM »
Seems like the Trump approach to politics works. Just lie constantly. Line supporters constantly, and pretty soon no-one gives a fuck.

I once was involved in evaluating how much ch a club steward had stolen before doing a moonlight flit. Walked through the bar with members in. They were giving us shite because the steward was a good guy

 :nige:

Keep on voting Tory so they can lie and steal your money. Laughing at you.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 350


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:56:17 AM »
Do you think Corbyn isn't a Marxist?

And why do you think so many people in places like Middlesbrough are turning their backs on Labour and forgiving the Tories their transgressions?
Logged
thicko
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 163

Seriously thick...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:08:57 AM »
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 350


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:40:57 AM »
I prefer the cute animal pictures.
Logged
Red Rebel
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 60


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:22:29 PM »
fuk of bob yuo stupid borign fat cunt
Logged
Tintin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 440


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:30:32 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:56:30 AM
Seems like the Trump approach to politics works. Just lie constantly. Line supporters constantly, and pretty soon no-one gives a fuck.

I once was involved in evaluating how much ch a club steward had stolen before doing a moonlight flit. Walked through the bar with members in. They were giving us shite because the steward was a good guy

 :nige:

Keep on voting Tory so they can lie and steal your money. Laughing at you.

Teesside kept on voting Labour for many decades. They gave us truth and lots of money...Snickering at you.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 644



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:58:17 PM »
Like I said. People dont give a fuck  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:

Dear mother of God
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 654


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:14:17 PM »
It's possible that they stopped voting Labour exactly because they do give a fuck.

Labour has done bugger all for Teesside, ever. This government is as flawed and corrupt as every previous government (of all colours) but at a local level the Tories do actually appear to be doing something positive.

Doesn't affect me directly, where I am the Tories could field a turd in a jam jar and win the seat easily.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 644



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:21:39 PM »
I was actually talking about the in your face piss-taking corruption of the current regime. I used the thread title in irony. Our disastrous show against Clovis, other than in the vaccine rollout, is normally challenged by a mad argument, yeah, but if Corbyn had got in which is infantile deflection.

Forget about the Labour party, does anyone care about Hancocks sister and the rest of it?

Ultimately, no and its an interesting psychological point; the more obvious the corruption and lying, the less anyone gives a fuck and support rises for the liars.   

Doesnt happen at a personal level, so why in politics?
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 350


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:47:25 PM »
If you're worried about 'in your face, piss-taking corruption' just google 'I'm a bit like a sort of cab for hire Stephen Byers'.

In reality most people realise that power corrupts all and it corrupts all powerful. They just vote for who they think is best for them

Now, why do you think red walls are collapsing and what can Labour do to even return to where they were? I can think of at least 3 reasons why they'll get worse before they get better.

It may even be an existential moment.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 654


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:53:45 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:21:39 PM
Forget about the Labour party, does anyone care about Hancocks sister and the rest of it?

Yep. They've lost my vote.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 