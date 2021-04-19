Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Why am i not surprised  (Read 108 times)
Mickgaz
Posts: 366


« on: Today at 08:29:51 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-56799749.amp
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 028


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:59:16 PM »
Soooooo,Tesla has stated that a human being has to be in the car at all times.........

Preferably in the driving seat........am on that one like,if not,at least in the passenger seat,that makes sense,    🤔xxxx
