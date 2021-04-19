Bob_Ender

Re: Why am i not surprised
Today at 09:59:16 PM
Soooooo,Tesla has stated that a human being has to be in the car at all times.........



Preferably in the driving seat........am on that one like,if not,at least in the passenger seat,that makes sense, 🤔xxxx