April 19, 2021, 11:34:45 PM
The geordie fans
Topic: The geordie fans (Read 196 times)
kippers
The geordie fans
«
on:
Today
Today at 07:56:06 PM
Must really be feeling well put out than their beloved 'Toon'
hasnt been asked to join the European Super League.
What with them being a massive club an all.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.
Re: The geordie fans
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 08:01:58 PM
We don't know if they weren't asked.
Bob_Ender
Re: The geordie fans
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 08:53:07 PM
Aye young fella me lad,they was asked..
Parrently they got bigger biscuits to bake.....
Make what you want of that young Jedi.
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Re: The geordie fans
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 09:01:43 PM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Today
at 08:53:07 PM
Aye young fella me lad,they was asked..
Parrently they got bigger biscuits to bake.....
Make what you want of that young Jedi.
You've got a lot to learn, kid. Keep trying though and you may turn out ok.
Bob_Ender
Re: The geordie fans
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 09:39:16 PM
Noodle flip,it's coming to me now.........cheeky cheeky........ :lips:xxxx
monkeyman
Re: The geordie fans
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 10:05:37 PM
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 07:56:06 PM
Must really be feeling well put out than their beloved 'Toon'
hasnt been asked to join the European Super League.
What with them being a massive club an all.
FUCKING GIVE OVER WHY YER BOTHERED ABOUT A PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM
