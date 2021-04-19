Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The geordie fans  (Read 194 times)
« on: Today at 07:56:06 PM »
Must really be feeling well put out than their beloved 'Toon'
hasnt been asked to join the European Super League.
What with them being a massive club an all.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:01:58 PM »
We don't know if they weren't asked.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:53:07 PM »
Aye young fella me lad,they was asked..

Parrently they got bigger biscuits to bake.....

Make what you want of that young Jedi.

     
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:01:43 PM »
You've got a lot to learn, kid. Keep trying though and you may turn out ok.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:39:16 PM »
Noodle flip,it's coming to me now.........cheeky cheeky........ :lips:xxxx
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:05:37 PM »
FUCKING GIVE OVER WHY YER BOTHERED ABOUT A PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM 
