April 19, 2021, 08:54:06 PM
The geordie fans
Topic: The geordie fans (Read 75 times)
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 824
The geordie fans
Today
at 07:56:06 PM »
Must really be feeling well put out than their beloved 'Toon'
hasnt been asked to join the European Super League.
What with them being a massive club an all.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 729
Bugger.
Re: The geordie fans
Today
at 08:01:58 PM »
We don't know if they weren't asked.
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 026
Re: The geordie fans
Today
at 08:53:07 PM »
Aye young fella me lad,they was asked..
Parrently they got bigger biscuits to bake.....
Make what you want of that young Jedi.
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
