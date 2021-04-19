Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The geordie fans  (Read 75 times)
« on: Today at 07:56:06 PM »
Must really be feeling well put out than their beloved 'Toon'
hasnt been asked to join the European Super League.
What with them being a massive club an all.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:01:58 PM »
We don't know if they weren't asked.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:53:07 PM »
Aye young fella me lad,they was asked..

Parrently they got bigger biscuits to bake.....

Make what you want of that young Jedi.

     
