Rumour klopp has walked « on: Yesterday at 01:47:33 PM » Get your money on it

Re: Rumour klopp has walked « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:56:56 PM »



Hope he has and comes to Boro



Hope he has and comes to Boro

Re: Rumour klopp has walked « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:48:24 PM » Klopp: "Was I told about this announcement? No. This is about one thing. Greed. I don't care. As far as I am concerned the supporters are my employer. I work every day for them. Let me reiterate l am AGAINST this super league. I have demanded a meeting with John, face to face. That's all I can say about my future right now."



Could be interesting.

Re: Rumour klopp has walked « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:59:35 PM » THE OTHER BLOCK 21 POSTED EXACTLY THE SAME THREAD ON BOREME THEN DELETED IT

Re: Rumour klopp has walked « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:24:53 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:48:24 PM Klopp: "Was I told about this announcement? No. This is about one thing. Greed. I don't care. As far as I am concerned the supporters are my employer. I work every day for them. Let me reiterate l am AGAINST this super league. I have demanded a meeting with John, face to face. That's all I can say about my future right now."



Could be interesting.



I like Klopp even more now.



Could be interesting.



Re: Rumour klopp has walked « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:19:06 AM » Hmmm..



"I don't want to be involved in these kind of things, I don't understand them," said Klopp. "I am a football person.



"It's not about letting me down. I am here as a football coach and a manager. I will do that as long as people let me do that. That's how it is.



"I heard today that I would resign or whatever. If times get even tougher, that makes me more sticky that I stay here. I feel responsible for the team, the club, the relationship we have with our fans, and that's why it's a very tough time for them, I am sure, but I will try to help to sort it somehow."



On his communications with the owners, Klopp added: "I am six years in the club and I know our owners, they are reasonable, serious people, they care about us, but they never have to explain these kinds of decisions to me or us, with permission or whatever."





That sounds a little like capitulation and self-interest to me. Hope I'm wrong.

Re: Rumour klopp has walked « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:50:43 AM »



https://www.football365.com/news/klopp-makes-bizarre-hot-seat-jibe-in-response-to-neville



Klopp has capitulated fully and was attacking Gary Neville over this yesterday, another "hero" with his snout in the trough. None of the managers will say a word against this.

Re: Rumour klopp has walked « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:09:30 AM » The managers are in a difficult position at this point where nothing is confirmed and some of them are in charge of teams challenging for trophies. I will be disappointed if at least a few of them don't come out against it at the end of the season.