Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 20, 2021, 01:11:31 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Rumour klopp has walked  (Read 530 times)
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 928


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 01:47:33 PM »
Get your money on it
Logged
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 284


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:56:56 PM »
Straight from the ghostly Cross car park outdoor seating arrangement?

Hope he has and comes to Boro  jc
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 754


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:20:31 PM »
Hope so will start a full Scouser meltdown 
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 937


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:48:24 PM »
Klopp: "Was I told about this announcement? No. This is about one thing. Greed. I don't care. As far as I am concerned the supporters are my employer. I work every day for them. Let me reiterate l am AGAINST this super league. I have demanded a meeting with John, face to face. That's all I can say about my future right now."

Could be interesting.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 730


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:55:22 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:48:24 PM
Klopp: "Was I told about this announcement? No. This is about one thing. Greed. I don't care. As far as I am concerned the supporters are my employer. I work every day for them. Let me reiterate l am AGAINST this super league. I have demanded a meeting with John, face to face. That's all I can say about my future right now."

Could be interesting.

Good to see his balls are still intact.
Logged
Pigeon droppings
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 198


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:57:51 PM »
Rumours are renowned for being unreliable.  He's at Elland Rd and on sky sports news shortly
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 597


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:59:35 PM »
THE OTHER BLOCK 21 POSTED EXACTLY THE SAME THREAD ON BOREME THEN DELETED IT  mcl
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 893



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:24:53 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:48:24 PM
Klopp: "Was I told about this announcement? No. This is about one thing. Greed. I don't care. As far as I am concerned the supporters are my employer. I work every day for them. Let me reiterate l am AGAINST this super league. I have demanded a meeting with John, face to face. That's all I can say about my future right now."

Could be interesting.

I like Klopp even more now.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pigeon droppings
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 198


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:26:45 PM »
Him and Gary Nevilles passionate speeches just now.....HUGE THUMBS UP!
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 652


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:19:06 AM »
Hmmm..

"I don't want to be involved in these kind of things, I don't understand them," said Klopp. "I am a football person.

"It's not about letting me down. I am here as a football coach and a manager. I will do that as long as people let me do that. That's how it is.

"I heard today that I would resign or whatever. If times get even tougher, that makes me more sticky that I stay here. I feel responsible for the team, the club, the relationship we have with our fans, and that's why it's a very tough time for them, I am sure, but I will try to help to sort it somehow."

On his communications with the owners, Klopp added: "I am six years in the club and I know our owners, they are reasonable, serious people, they care about us, but they never have to explain these kinds of decisions to me or us, with permission or whatever."


That sounds a little like capitulation and self-interest to me. Hope I'm wrong.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 349

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:50:43 AM »
Klopp has capitulated fully and was attacking Gary Neville over this yesterday, another "hero" with his snout in the trough. None of the managers will say a word against this.

https://www.football365.com/news/klopp-makes-bizarre-hot-seat-jibe-in-response-to-neville
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 754


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:09:30 AM »
The managers are in a difficult position at this point where nothing is confirmed and some of them are in charge of teams challenging for trophies.  I will be disappointed if at least a few of them don't come out against it at the end of the season.
Logged
Tintin
*****
Online Online

Posts: 440


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:41:07 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:19:06 AM
Hmmm..

"I don't want to be involved in these kind of things, I don't understand them," said Klopp. "I am a football person.

"It's not about letting me down. I am here as a football coach and a manager. I will do that as long as people let me do that. That's how it is.

"I heard today that I would resign or whatever. If times get even tougher, that makes me more sticky that I stay here. I feel responsible for the team, the club, the relationship we have with our fans, and that's why it's a very tough time for them, I am sure, but I will try to help to sort it somehow."

On his communications with the owners, Klopp added: "I am six years in the club and I know our owners, they are reasonable, serious people, they care about us, but they never have to explain these kinds of decisions to me or us, with permission or whatever."


That sounds a little like capitulation and self-interest to me. Hope I'm wrong.

More like sitting on a fence with a Lazyboy
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 