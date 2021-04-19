Welcome,
April 19, 2021, 02:40:26 PM
Rumour klopp has walked
Author
Topic: Rumour klopp has walked (Read 51 times)
Block21
Rumour klopp has walked
«
on:
Today
at 01:47:33 PM »
Get your money on it
TechnoTronic
Re: Rumour klopp has walked
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:56:56 PM »
Straight from the ghostly Cross car park outdoor seating arrangement?
Hope he has and comes to Boro
Itchy_ring
Re: Rumour klopp has walked
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:20:31 PM »
Hope so will start a full Scouser meltdown
