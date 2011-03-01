Welcome,
April 20, 2021, 03:39:21 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
Author
Topic: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side (Read 525 times)
TommyDickfingers
Offline
Posts: 7
Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:23:09 AM »
Think I'm banned but have no idea why?
Account disabled and contacted them 7 times without a single response.
Closed shop by the looks of it where some posters can say some quite unsavoury things repeatedly about a 99 year old bloke who's just died without being checked.
One rule for the regulars, another for others.
Anyway UTB and hello
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 754
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:55:14 AM »
Their admin is shite, not just the banning but the fact the never respond to anything
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 350
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:47 AM »
...but they're 'building a community'
Logged
TommyDickfingers
Offline
Posts: 7
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:33:06 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 10:12:47 AM
...but they're 'building a community'
As long as you adhere to their political persuasions you can have a gold pass
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 654
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:45:51 AM »
Like a Boreme Certificate?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 284
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 01:57:53 PM »
I hope this isn't another meltdown account.
Logged
TommyDickfingers
Offline
Posts: 7
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 02:59:15 PM »
Don't do meltdowns, it's a messageboard.
Read it on and off over the years though and it all seems a bit gentile to what it normally is.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 644
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 03:07:47 PM »
Quote from: TommyDickfingers on
Yesterday
at 02:59:15 PM
Don't do meltdowns, it's a messageboard.
Read it on and off over the years though and it all seems a bit gentile to what it normally is.
The ungentlefolk set up their own Teesapean Super League and are now quite dull themselves, by all accounts
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 391
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 08:58:30 PM »
Quote from: TommyDickfingers on
Yesterday
at 02:59:15 PM
Don't do meltdowns, it's a messageboard.
Read it on and off over the years though and it all seems a bit gentile to what it normally is.
We're as Jewish as the next man!
Oy vay!
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 218
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:04:29 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 03:07:47 PM
Quote from: TommyDickfingers on
Yesterday
at 02:59:15 PM
Don't do meltdowns, it's a messageboard.
Read it on and off over the years though and it all seems a bit gentile to what it normally is.
The ungentlefolk set up their own Teesapean Super League and are now quite dull themselves, by all accounts
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TommyDickfingers
Offline
Posts: 7
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 02:41:21 PM »
It's dying a death on here like
Logged
