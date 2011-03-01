Welcome,
Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
Author
Topic: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
TommyDickfingers
Posts: 6
Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
on:
Today
at 07:23:09 AM »
Think I'm banned but have no idea why?
Account disabled and contacted them 7 times without a single response.
Closed shop by the looks of it where some posters can say some quite unsavoury things repeatedly about a 99 year old bloke who's just died without being checked.
One rule for the regulars, another for others.
Anyway UTB and hello
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 753
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:55:14 AM »
Their admin is shite, not just the banning but the fact the never respond to anything
Rutters
Posts: 347
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:12:47 AM »
...but they're 'building a community'
TommyDickfingers
Posts: 6
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:33:06 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 10:12:47 AM
...but they're 'building a community'
As long as you adhere to their political persuasions you can have a gold pass
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 651
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:45:51 AM »
Like a Boreme Certificate?
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TechnoTronic
Posts: 284
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:57:53 PM »
I hope this isn't another meltdown account.
TommyDickfingers
Posts: 6
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:59:15 PM »
Don't do meltdowns, it's a messageboard.
Read it on and off over the years though and it all seems a bit gentile to what it normally is.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 640
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:07:47 PM »
Quote from: TommyDickfingers on
Today
at 02:59:15 PM
Don't do meltdowns, it's a messageboard.
Read it on and off over the years though and it all seems a bit gentile to what it normally is.
The ungentlefolk set up their own Teesapean Super League and are now quite dull themselves, by all accounts
John Theone
Posts: 391
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:58:30 PM »
Quote from: TommyDickfingers on
Today
at 02:59:15 PM
Don't do meltdowns, it's a messageboard.
Read it on and off over the years though and it all seems a bit gentile to what it normally is.
We're as Jewish as the next man!
Oy vay!
El Capitan
Posts: 45 218
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:04:29 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 03:07:47 PM
Quote from: TommyDickfingers on
Today
at 02:59:15 PM
Don't do meltdowns, it's a messageboard.
Read it on and off over the years though and it all seems a bit gentile to what it normally is.
The ungentlefolk set up their own Teesapean Super League and are now quite dull themselves, by all accounts
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Loading...