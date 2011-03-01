Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 19, 2021, 11:34:35 PM
Author Topic: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side  (Read 374 times)
« on: Today at 07:23:09 AM »
Think I'm banned but have no idea why?

Account disabled and contacted them 7 times without a single response.

Closed shop by the looks of it where some posters can say some quite unsavoury things repeatedly about a 99 year old bloke who's just died without being checked.

One rule for the regulars, another for others.

Anyway UTB and hello
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:55:14 AM »
Their admin is shite, not just the banning but the fact the never respond to anything
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:12:47 AM »
...but they're 'building a community'
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:33:06 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 10:12:47 AM
...but they're 'building a community'

As long as you adhere to their political persuasions you can have a gold pass
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:45:51 AM »
Like a Boreme Certificate?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:57:53 PM »
I hope this isn't another meltdown account.   
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:59:15 PM »
Don't do meltdowns, it's a messageboard.

Read it on and off over the years though and it all seems a bit gentile to what it normally is.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:07:47 PM »
Quote from: TommyDickfingers on Today at 02:59:15 PM
Don't do meltdowns, it's a messageboard.

Read it on and off over the years though and it all seems a bit gentile to what it normally is.



The ungentlefolk set up their own Teesapean Super League and are now quite dull themselves, by all accounts
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:58:30 PM »
Quote from: TommyDickfingers on Today at 02:59:15 PM
Don't do meltdowns, it's a messageboard.

Read it on and off over the years though and it all seems a bit gentile to what it normally is.



We're as Jewish as the next man!

Oy vay!
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:04:29 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:07:47 PM
Quote from: TommyDickfingers on Today at 02:59:15 PM
Don't do meltdowns, it's a messageboard.

Read it on and off over the years though and it all seems a bit gentile to what it normally is.



The ungentlefolk set up their own Teesapean Super League and are now quite dull themselves, by all accounts


 











 
