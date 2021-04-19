Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side  (Read 108 times)
TommyDickfingers

« on: Today at 07:23:09 AM »
Think I'm banned but have no idea why?

Account disabled and contacted them 7 times without a single response.

Closed shop by the looks of it where some posters can say some quite unsavoury things repeatedly about a 99 year old bloke who's just died without being checked.

One rule for the regulars, another for others.

Anyway UTB and hello
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:55:14 AM »
Their admin is shite, not just the banning but the fact the never respond to anything
Rutters
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:12:47 AM »
...but they're 'building a community'
TommyDickfingers

« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:33:06 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 10:12:47 AM
...but they're 'building a community'

As long as you adhere to their political persuasions you can have a gold pass
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:45:51 AM »
Like a Boreme Certificate?
