April 19, 2021, 10:54:30 AM
News:
Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
Topic: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
TommyDickfingers
Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
Today
at 07:23:09 AM »
Think I'm banned but have no idea why?
Account disabled and contacted them 7 times without a single response.
Closed shop by the looks of it where some posters can say some quite unsavoury things repeatedly about a 99 year old bloke who's just died without being checked.
One rule for the regulars, another for others.
Anyway UTB and hello
Itchy_ring
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
Today
at 09:55:14 AM »
Their admin is shite, not just the banning but the fact the never respond to anything
Rutters
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
Today
at 10:12:47 AM »
...but they're 'building a community'
TommyDickfingers
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
Today
at 10:33:06 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 10:12:47 AM
...but they're 'building a community'
As long as you adhere to their political persuasions you can have a gold pass
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Hello....Another from Over the Other Side
Today
at 10:45:51 AM »
Like a Boreme Certificate?
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
