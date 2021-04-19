Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 943





Posts: 14 943 European super league « on: April 19, 2021, 06:42:24 AM »

Go on Gary lad Absolute joke.Go on Gary lad « Last Edit: April 19, 2021, 08:41:48 PM by Robbso » Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 644







Posts: 16 644 Re: European super league « Reply #1 on: April 19, 2021, 07:17:00 AM » Let them do it but beat them up for it. Neville is bang on, take 40 points each off them this campaign. Be beautiful, that.



Also, wot? No Newcastle? « Last Edit: April 19, 2021, 08:12:32 AM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch » Logged

TommyDickfingers

Offline



Posts: 7





Posts: 7 Re: European super league « Reply #3 on: April 19, 2021, 07:28:28 AM » Newcastle are sat like the fat lass in the Madhouse at 1.55am waiting for the invitation Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 575



Superstar





Posts: 10 575Superstar Re: European super league « Reply #4 on: April 19, 2021, 08:46:09 AM »

They may have to field some fringe players for our weekend games, but that is good for the other teams

Yes it's all about money, but that dosnt matter to me and you , it's big business and big businesses will always look for ways of making more money .

For you and me, it's more football on tv and to see our best against Europe's best week in week out is fantastic If it's midweek only and dosnt affect them playing in the premiership , can't see a problemThey may have to field some fringe players for our weekend games, but that is good for the other teamsYes it's all about money, but that dosnt matter to me and you , it's big business and big businesses will always look for ways of making more money .For you and me, it's more football on tv and to see our best against Europe's best week in week out is fantastic Logged

Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 200





Posts: 200 Re: European super league « Reply #5 on: April 19, 2021, 09:09:23 AM » Clearly not one bit of consideration for the fans of all the clubs involved. This new league will price out most fans, who just couldnt afford international travel multiple times a year.........year after year! « Last Edit: April 19, 2021, 09:11:31 AM by Pigeon droppings » Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 758





Posts: 2 758 Re: European super league « Reply #6 on: April 19, 2021, 09:53:55 AM » Boot them out of Prem, champions league and leave them to rot with their global fans, fuck em, would make what remains better in the long run, would only feel sorry for their fans as they will have effectively lost their clubs.



Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 010





Posts: 5 010 Re: European super league « Reply #9 on: April 19, 2021, 10:49:01 AM » Let them go. English football will be better without them. Hopefully their greed may kill them. Logged

Priv

Offline



Posts: 1 363





Posts: 1 363 Re: European super league « Reply #10 on: April 19, 2021, 11:12:56 AM » They still want to play in the premier league just ditch the champions league for this, its more uefa up shit creek than anyone, I dont think half the pundits have even read the info on it. Danny Murphy certainly hasnt had thinks they want to leave the premier league.



All about money and UEFA taking the piss constantly adding more games and teams to keep favour with smaller nations for votes etc that take money away rather than add value to the competition has bit them on the arse. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 758





Posts: 2 758 Re: European super league « Reply #11 on: April 19, 2021, 11:17:43 AM » Quote from: Priv on April 19, 2021, 11:12:56 AM They still want to play in the premier league just ditch the champions league for this, its more uefa up shit creek than anyone, I dont think half the pundits have even read the info on it. Danny Murphy certainly hasnt had thinks they want to leave the premier league.



All about money and UEFA taking the piss constantly adding more games and teams to keep favour with smaller nations for votes etc that take money away rather than add value to the competition has bit them on the arse.



So you'll have 6 clubs on a completely different planet financially playing in the Prem? Next to no chance of anyone else getting in, absolute farce. Just get shot, job done. So you'll have 6 clubs on a completely different planet financially playing in the Prem? Next to no chance of anyone else getting in, absolute farce. Just get shot, job done. Logged

TommyDickfingers

Offline



Posts: 7





Posts: 7 Re: European super league « Reply #12 on: April 19, 2021, 11:26:15 AM » I've said for years this was coming and to be honest they can all just fuck off for good as far as I'm concerned.



Wanting to watch your team play the so called elite clubs is for the Sky generation, where as older fans like me don't really care for watching us go to the Premier League and try to survive and exist there, like the Geordies are at the moment.



Let them go and have a season where we shift a lot of teams up the pyramid, maybe take the chance to reduce the Championship, L1 & L2 to 20-22 teams, keep the FA Cup and make the League Cup for 4 leagues between Championship & National.



Maybe even the chance to bring in the sweaties ..........imagine a league where you had the Glasgow, Edinburgh teams in there as well ? Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 391







Posts: 391 Re: European super league « Reply #13 on: April 19, 2021, 12:01:22 PM » Quote from: Minge on April 19, 2021, 08:46:09 AM

They may have to field some fringe players for our weekend games, but that is good for the other teams

Yes it's all about money, but that dosnt matter to me and you , it's big business and big businesses will always look for ways of making more money .

For you and me, it's more football on tv and to see our best against Europe's best week in week out is fantastic

If it's midweek only and dosnt affect them playing in the premiership , can't see a problemThey may have to field some fringe players for our weekend games, but that is good for the other teamsYes it's all about money, but that dosnt matter to me and you , it's big business and big businesses will always look for ways of making more money .For you and me, it's more football on tv and to see our best against Europe's best week in week out is fantastic

It'll be boring as fuck after the novelty has worn off...



It'll be boring as fuck after the novelty has worn off... Logged

Priv

Offline



Posts: 1 363





Posts: 1 363 Re: European super league « Reply #14 on: April 19, 2021, 12:03:24 PM » How the hell do Spurs manage to sneak into this conversation anyway. Theyve won fuck all for years. Not even close to being an elite club, what do they offer other than a shiny stadium



Maybe thats why Mourinho got the job to begin with so people outside of England knew who they were. « Last Edit: April 19, 2021, 12:06:38 PM by Priv » Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 644







Posts: 16 644 Re: European super league « Reply #15 on: April 19, 2021, 12:25:12 PM » If we are going for it, (if allowed) give the 4th Champions League spot to the FA Cup winners. January 3rd, or whatever, was one of the favourite Saturdays of the season. Stop teams fielding the Unders 8s or whatever.



No-one has mentioned yet, there's no German team and no PSG



It won't happen, but this could be great. Bin the fucking lot of them Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 350



Crabamity





Posts: 8 350Crabamity Re: European super league « Reply #16 on: April 19, 2021, 12:31:29 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on April 19, 2021, 11:17:43 AM Quote from: Priv on April 19, 2021, 11:12:56 AM They still want to play in the premier league just ditch the champions league for this, its more uefa up shit creek than anyone, I dont think half the pundits have even read the info on it. Danny Murphy certainly hasnt had thinks they want to leave the premier league.



All about money and UEFA taking the piss constantly adding more games and teams to keep favour with smaller nations for votes etc that take money away rather than add value to the competition has bit them on the arse.



So you'll have 6 clubs on a completely different planet financially playing in the Prem? Next to no chance of anyone else getting in, absolute farce. Just get shot, job done.

So you'll have 6 clubs on a completely different planet financially playing in the Prem? Next to no chance of anyone else getting in, absolute farce. Just get shot, job done.

There are already multiple clubs on a different planet financially, nothing changes from that respect. There are already multiple clubs on a different planet financially, nothing changes from that respect. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 943





Posts: 14 943 Re: European super league « Reply #17 on: April 19, 2021, 03:48:37 PM » I think the new definition of big club is those with the most money. Man City were in the wilderness for years until the money men got involved, now a big club? Spurs won fuck all for years, big club?, Arsenal, shite for 6/7 years how are these bigger than say, villa, Leeds and Everton. 4 of the English clubs are owned by Yanks, they want to control it like they do in the states. Players who are on contracts with these clubs cant represent their country. Fucking marvellous. The yanks might win the world cup Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 893







Posts: 15 893 Re: European super league « Reply #18 on: April 19, 2021, 03:59:06 PM » I'm still not certain what they are actually proposing.



They seem to want Bayern, Dortmund, PSG etc to join as well.



If they get, say, 20 teams lined up then that would be enough for a full on league. Or is this supposed to be Champions League type set up with mini leagues followed by knock out?



If they are leaving their domestic leagues then they can fuck off and die. If they are just leaving the Champions League then I don't really care - it's current format doesn't interest me anyway. The European competitions should be pure home and away knock out.



It's probably just some stupid negotiating stance to get more money from existing competitions.



Foreign owners - particularly from the US - just don't understand what makes football special. They are used to moving whole "franchises" from city to city - which is fucking shite.



I hate the modern world. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 893







Posts: 15 893 Re: European super league « Reply #19 on: April 19, 2021, 04:12:35 PM » Ok... I found this summary in the Daily Heil....





Competition Format



 20 participating clubs with 15 Founding Clubs and a qualifying mechanism for a further five teams to qualify annually based on achievements in the prior season.



 Midweek fixtures with all participating clubs continuing to compete in their respective national leagues, preserving the traditional domestic match calendar which remains at the heart of the club game.



 An August start with clubs participating in two groups of ten, playing home and away fixtures, with the top three in each group automatically qualifying for the quarter finals.



Teams finishing fourth and fifth will then compete in a two-legged play-off for the remaining quarter-final positions. A two-leg knockout format will be used to reach the final at the end of May, which will be staged as a single fixture at a neutral venue.





So it looks more like a rival for the Champions League than anything else. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

TommyDickfingers

Offline



Posts: 7





Posts: 7 Re: European super league « Reply #20 on: April 19, 2021, 04:21:24 PM » And these are the clubs that constantly whine about the amount of games played.



If it happens, which I doubt it will, it will also basically defunct the League Cup and undermine the FA Cup to basically a glorified Papa Johns Pizza Plaque status. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 943





Posts: 14 943 Re: European super league « Reply #21 on: April 19, 2021, 05:05:03 PM » No relegation meaning no clubs can qualify for it, just an invitation system, how the fuck will that work? Theyll play weakened sides in the premier league, wont even bother with the F A cup or league cup. Its the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham realising they are shit and not guaranteed qualifying for the champs league when the likes of WHU, Leicester and Everton might get a share of the big money. Jealousy and arrogance. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 758





Posts: 2 758 Re: European super league « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:02:53 PM »



Hope the greedy cunts decide to fuck off and sell their clubs when it all collapses Looks like the wheels are falling off the ESL already, players from the club's coming out now against it.Hope the greedy cunts decide to fuck off and sell their clubs when it all collapses Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 943





Posts: 14 943 Re: European super league « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:36:16 PM » Man U next if Woodwards gone I reckon, Levy was reportedly wavering at tea time. I wish they could dock the lot of them points. Greedy Bastards Logged