Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 20, 2021, 11:50:14 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
European super league
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: European super league (Read 769 times)
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 943
European super league
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:42:24 AM »
Absolute joke.
Go on Gary lad
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 08:41:48 PM by Robbso
»
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 644
Re: European super league
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:17:00 AM »
Let them do it but beat them up for it. Neville is bang on, take 40 points each off them this campaign. Be beautiful, that.
Also, wot? No Newcastle?
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 08:12:32 AM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
»
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 682
Re: European super league
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:26:59 AM »
Neville speaking out on his Sky platform
Logged
TommyDickfingers
Offline
Posts: 7
Re: European super league
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:28:28 AM »
Newcastle are sat like the fat lass in the Madhouse at 1.55am waiting for the invitation
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 575
Superstar
Re: European super league
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:46:09 AM »
If it's midweek only and dosnt affect them playing in the premiership , can't see a problem
They may have to field some fringe players for our weekend games, but that is good for the other teams
Yes it's all about money, but that dosnt matter to me and you , it's big business and big businesses will always look for ways of making more money .
For you and me, it's more football on tv and to see our best against Europe's best week in week out is fantastic
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 200
Re: European super league
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:09:23 AM »
Clearly not one bit of consideration for the fans of all the clubs involved. This new league will price out most fans, who just couldnt afford international travel multiple times a year.........year after year!
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:11:31 AM by Pigeon droppings
»
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 758
Re: European super league
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:53:55 AM »
Boot them out of Prem, champions league and leave them to rot with their global fans, fuck em, would make what remains better in the long run, would only feel sorry for their fans as they will have effectively lost their clubs.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 644
Re: European super league
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:30:06 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 09:53:55 AM
Boot them out of Prem, champions league and leave them to rot with their global fans, fuck em, would make what remains better in the long run, would only feel sorry for their fans as they will have effectively lost their clubs.
BBC said 'negotiations will be difficult'. They wouldn't be if I was in charge. Enjoy your 12 games a year, lads
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 654
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: European super league
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:46:23 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 10:30:06 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 09:53:55 AM
Boot them out of Prem, champions league and leave them to rot with their global fans, fuck em, would make what remains better in the long run, would only feel sorry for their fans as they will have effectively lost their clubs.
BBC said 'negotiations will be difficult'. They wouldn't be if I was in charge. Enjoy your 12 games a year, lads
Yep.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 010
Re: European super league
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:49:01 AM »
Let them go. English football will be better without them. Hopefully their greed may kill them.
Logged
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 363
Re: European super league
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:12:56 AM »
They still want to play in the premier league just ditch the champions league for this, its more uefa up shit creek than anyone, I dont think half the pundits have even read the info on it. Danny Murphy certainly hasnt had thinks they want to leave the premier league.
All about money and UEFA taking the piss constantly adding more games and teams to keep favour with smaller nations for votes etc that take money away rather than add value to the competition has bit them on the arse.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 758
Re: European super league
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 11:17:43 AM »
Quote from: Priv on
Yesterday
at 11:12:56 AM
They still want to play in the premier league just ditch the champions league for this, its more uefa up shit creek than anyone, I dont think half the pundits have even read the info on it. Danny Murphy certainly hasnt had thinks they want to leave the premier league.
All about money and UEFA taking the piss constantly adding more games and teams to keep favour with smaller nations for votes etc that take money away rather than add value to the competition has bit them on the arse.
So you'll have 6 clubs on a completely different planet financially playing in the Prem? Next to no chance of anyone else getting in, absolute farce. Just get shot, job done.
Logged
TommyDickfingers
Offline
Posts: 7
Re: European super league
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 11:26:15 AM »
I've said for years this was coming and to be honest they can all just fuck off for good as far as I'm concerned.
Wanting to watch your team play the so called elite clubs is for the Sky generation, where as older fans like me don't really care for watching us go to the Premier League and try to survive and exist there, like the Geordies are at the moment.
Let them go and have a season where we shift a lot of teams up the pyramid, maybe take the chance to reduce the Championship, L1 & L2 to 20-22 teams, keep the FA Cup and make the League Cup for 4 leagues between Championship & National.
Maybe even the chance to bring in the sweaties ..........imagine a league where you had the Glasgow, Edinburgh teams in there as well ?
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 391
Re: European super league
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 12:01:22 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 08:46:09 AM
If it's midweek only and dosnt affect them playing in the premiership , can't see a problem
They may have to field some fringe players for our weekend games, but that is good for the other teams
Yes it's all about money, but that dosnt matter to me and you , it's big business and big businesses will always look for ways of making more money .
For you and me, it's more football on tv and to see our best against Europe's best week in week out is fantastic
It'll be boring as fuck after the novelty has worn off...
Logged
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 363
Re: European super league
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 12:03:24 PM »
How the hell do Spurs manage to sneak into this conversation anyway. Theyve won fuck all for years. Not even close to being an elite club, what do they offer other than a shiny stadium
Maybe thats why Mourinho got the job to begin with so people outside of England knew who they were.
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 12:06:38 PM by Priv
»
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 644
Re: European super league
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 12:25:12 PM »
If we are going for it, (if allowed) give the 4th Champions League spot to the FA Cup winners. January 3rd, or whatever, was one of the favourite Saturdays of the season. Stop teams fielding the Unders 8s or whatever.
No-one has mentioned yet, there's no German team and no PSG
It won't happen, but this could be great. Bin the fucking lot of them
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 350
Crabamity
Re: European super league
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 12:31:29 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 11:17:43 AM
Quote from: Priv on
Yesterday
at 11:12:56 AM
They still want to play in the premier league just ditch the champions league for this, its more uefa up shit creek than anyone, I dont think half the pundits have even read the info on it. Danny Murphy certainly hasnt had thinks they want to leave the premier league.
All about money and UEFA taking the piss constantly adding more games and teams to keep favour with smaller nations for votes etc that take money away rather than add value to the competition has bit them on the arse.
So you'll have 6 clubs on a completely different planet financially playing in the Prem? Next to no chance of anyone else getting in, absolute farce. Just get shot, job done.
There are already multiple clubs on a different planet financially, nothing changes from that respect.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 943
Re: European super league
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 03:48:37 PM »
I think the new definition of big club is those with the most money. Man City were in the wilderness for years until the money men got involved, now a big club? Spurs won fuck all for years, big club?, Arsenal, shite for 6/7 years how are these bigger than say, villa, Leeds and Everton. 4 of the English clubs are owned by Yanks, they want to control it like they do in the states. Players who are on contracts with these clubs cant represent their country. Fucking marvellous. The yanks might win the world cup
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 893
Re: European super league
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 03:59:06 PM »
I'm still not certain what they are actually proposing.
They seem to want Bayern, Dortmund, PSG etc to join as well.
If they get, say, 20 teams lined up then that would be enough for a full on league. Or is this supposed to be Champions League type set up with mini leagues followed by knock out?
If they are leaving their domestic leagues then they can fuck off and die. If they are just leaving the Champions League then I don't really care - it's current format doesn't interest me anyway. The European competitions should be pure home and away knock out.
It's probably just some stupid negotiating stance to get more money from existing competitions.
Foreign owners - particularly from the US - just don't understand what makes football special. They are used to moving whole "franchises" from city to city - which is fucking shite.
I hate the modern world.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 893
Re: European super league
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 04:12:35 PM »
Ok... I found this summary in the Daily Heil....
Competition Format
20 participating clubs with 15 Founding Clubs and a qualifying mechanism for a further five teams to qualify annually based on achievements in the prior season.
Midweek fixtures with all participating clubs continuing to compete in their respective national leagues, preserving the traditional domestic match calendar which remains at the heart of the club game.
An August start with clubs participating in two groups of ten, playing home and away fixtures, with the top three in each group automatically qualifying for the quarter finals.
Teams finishing fourth and fifth will then compete in a two-legged play-off for the remaining quarter-final positions. A two-leg knockout format will be used to reach the final at the end of May, which will be staged as a single fixture at a neutral venue.
So it looks more like a rival for the Champions League than anything else.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
TommyDickfingers
Offline
Posts: 7
Re: European super league
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 04:21:24 PM »
And these are the clubs that constantly whine about the amount of games played.
If it happens, which I doubt it will, it will also basically defunct the League Cup and undermine the FA Cup to basically a glorified Papa Johns Pizza Plaque status.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 943
Re: European super league
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 05:05:03 PM »
No relegation meaning no clubs can qualify for it, just an invitation system, how the fuck will that work? Theyll play weakened sides in the premier league, wont even bother with the F A cup or league cup. Its the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham realising they are shit and not guaranteed qualifying for the champs league when the likes of WHU, Leicester and Everton might get a share of the big money. Jealousy and arrogance.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 220
Re: European super league
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 04:01:53 PM »
Pep has nailed it here
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/20/pep-guardiola-manchester-city-european-super-league-not-sport-cant-lose
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Offline
Posts: 225
Re: European super league
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 06:56:37 PM »
Chelsea pull out
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 758
Re: European super league
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 07:02:53 PM »
Looks like the wheels are falling off the ESL already, players from the club's coming out now against it.
Hope the greedy cunts decide to fuck off and sell their clubs when it all collapses
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 943
Re: European super league
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 07:04:39 PM »
👍
Fair play to their fans.(for once)
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 943
Re: European super league
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 07:07:48 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:01:53 PM
Pep has nailed it here
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/20/pep-guardiola-manchester-city-european-super-league-not-sport-cant-lose
👍
Logged
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Offline
Posts: 225
Re: European super league
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 07:29:05 PM »
Man City also pull out
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 943
Re: European super league
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 08:36:16 PM »
Man U next if Woodwards gone I reckon, Levy was reportedly wavering at tea time. I wish they could dock the lot of them points. Greedy Bastards
Logged
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Offline
Posts: 225
Re: European super league
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 09:18:17 PM »
Should relegate all six of the greedy cunts
Logged
tomo
Online
Posts: 134
Re: European super league
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 11:21:58 PM »
It's all over thank fuck.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...