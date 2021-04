Robbso

European super league « on: Today at 06:42:24 AM »

Absolute joke.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: European super league « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:17:00 AM » Let them do it but beat them up for it. Neville is bang on, take 40 points each off them this campaign. Be beautiful, that.

Also, wot? No Newcastle?



« Last Edit: Today at 08:12:32 AM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch »

TommyDickfingers

Re: European super league « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:28:28 AM » Newcastle are sat like the fat lass in the Madhouse at 1.55am waiting for the invitation

Minge

Re: European super league « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:46:09 AM »

They may have to field some fringe players for our weekend games, but that is good for the other teams

Yes it's all about money, but that dosnt matter to me and you , it's big business and big businesses will always look for ways of making more money .

If it's midweek only and dosnt affect them playing in the premiership , can't see a problem

They may have to field some fringe players for our weekend games, but that is good for the other teams

Yes it's all about money, but that dosnt matter to me and you , it's big business and big businesses will always look for ways of making more money .

For you and me, it's more football on tv and to see our best against Europe's best week in week out is fantastic

Pigeon droppings

Re: European super league « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:09:23 AM » Clearly not one bit of consideration for the fans of all the clubs involved. This new league will price out most fans, who just couldnt afford international travel multiple times a year.........year after year! « Last Edit: Today at 09:11:31 AM by Pigeon droppings »

Itchy_ring

Re: European super league « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:53:55 AM » Boot them out of Prem, champions league and leave them to rot with their global fans, fuck em, would make what remains better in the long run, would only feel sorry for their fans as they will have effectively lost their clubs.



