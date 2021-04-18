Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Princess Anne.......
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 202


« on: April 18, 2021, 03:56:26 AM »
Wouldn't have looked out of place in a Tarantino western dressed like that!  :alf:
T_Bone
Posts: 2 189


« Reply #1 on: April 18, 2021, 04:02:39 AM »
Lovely woman, met her when she  come to Redcar  :like:

One of the hardest working royals 

Would of been an amazing queen
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 048


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #2 on: April 19, 2021, 02:44:13 PM »
She's a slag.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 694



« Reply #3 on: April 19, 2021, 03:06:05 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on April 19, 2021, 02:44:13 PM
She's a slag.

Burst out laughing  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:
El Capitan
Posts: 45 283


« Reply #4 on: April 19, 2021, 03:12:43 PM »
FFS 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 897



« Reply #5 on: April 19, 2021, 03:53:25 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on April 19, 2021, 02:44:13 PM
She's a slag.

 
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 710


« Reply #6 on: April 19, 2021, 08:10:09 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on April 18, 2021, 04:02:39 AM
Lovely woman, met her when she  come to Redcar  :like:

One of the hardest working royals 

Would of been an amazing queen


Totally agree. :like:
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 051


« Reply #7 on: April 28, 2021, 10:34:17 PM »
When you say .....one of the hardest working royals,are you talking about backs to the wall,shovel in hand....we are England.........or ........something less energetic, like.....come on you Scottish big boys.........it's me job ya know........sayin 🤔xxxx
monkeyman
Posts: 11 605


« Reply #8 on: April 28, 2021, 10:45:05 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on April 18, 2021, 04:02:39 AM
Lovely woman, met her when she  come to Redcar  :like:

One of the hardest working royals 

Would of been an amazing queen
I THINK YER MEAN SHE WAS RIDING A HORSE THERE AND YER WAVED AT HER IN THE PADDOCK  :nige:
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 051


« Reply #9 on: April 28, 2021, 11:40:58 PM »
Can't take her serious after watching the Windsors.........t'be honest......can't take anything serious anymore after watching the Windsors.
Harry Enfield..............😁😁😁
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 694



« Reply #10 on: April 29, 2021, 08:28:33 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on April 28, 2021, 11:40:58 PM
Can't take her serious after watching the Windsors.........t'be honest......can't take anything serious anymore after watching the Windsors.
Harry Enfield..............😁😁😁

 :like:  Funny as, that program. I think Beatrice and Eugine are my favourites. Maybe
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 051


« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:59:26 PM »
Maybe' exactly.only just discovered it,funniest tv show I've seen for many a year.

Can't wait to see how they handle the death of King Phil.

Or dare they  🤔😁😁😁
