Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 29, 2021, 01:55:37 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Princess Anne.......
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Princess Anne....... (Read 756 times)
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 200
Princess Anne.......
«
on:
April 18, 2021, 03:56:26 AM »
Wouldn't have looked out of place in a Tarantino western dressed like that!
Logged
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 189
Re: Princess Anne.......
«
Reply #1 on:
April 18, 2021, 04:02:39 AM »
Lovely woman, met her when she come to Redcar
One of the hardest working royals
Would of been an amazing queen
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 048
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Princess Anne.......
«
Reply #2 on:
April 19, 2021, 02:44:13 PM »
She's a slag.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 683
Re: Princess Anne.......
«
Reply #3 on:
April 19, 2021, 03:06:05 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on April 19, 2021, 02:44:13 PM
She's a slag.
Burst out laughing
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 270
Re: Princess Anne.......
«
Reply #4 on:
April 19, 2021, 03:12:43 PM »
FFS
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 897
Re: Princess Anne.......
«
Reply #5 on:
April 19, 2021, 03:53:25 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on April 19, 2021, 02:44:13 PM
She's a slag.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 709
Re: Princess Anne.......
«
Reply #6 on:
April 19, 2021, 08:10:09 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on April 18, 2021, 04:02:39 AM
Lovely woman, met her when she come to Redcar
One of the hardest working royals
Would of been an amazing queen
Totally agree.
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 049
Re: Princess Anne.......
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:34:17 PM »
When you say .....one of the hardest working royals,are you talking about backs to the wall,shovel in hand....we are England.........or ........something less energetic, like.....come on you Scottish big boys.........it's me job ya know........sayin 🤔xxxx
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 603
Re: Princess Anne.......
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:45:05 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on April 18, 2021, 04:02:39 AM
Lovely woman, met her when she come to Redcar
One of the hardest working royals
Would of been an amazing queen
I THINK YER MEAN SHE WAS RIDING A HORSE THERE AND YER WAVED AT HER IN THE PADDOCK
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 049
Re: Princess Anne.......
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:40:58 PM »
Can't take her serious after watching the Windsors.........t'be honest......can't take anything serious anymore after watching the Windsors.
Harry Enfield..............😁😁😁
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...