April 19, 2021, 08:53:55 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Princess Anne.......
Topic: Princess Anne....... (Read 473 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 198
Princess Anne.......
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:56:26 AM »
Wouldn't have looked out of place in a Tarantino western dressed like that!
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 183
Re: Princess Anne.......
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:02:39 AM »
Lovely woman, met her when she come to Redcar
One of the hardest working royals
Would of been an amazing queen
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 048
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Princess Anne.......
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:44:13 PM »
She's a slag.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 640
Re: Princess Anne.......
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:06:05 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Today
at 02:44:13 PM
She's a slag.
Burst out laughing
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 217
Re: Princess Anne.......
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:12:43 PM »
FFS
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 893
Re: Princess Anne.......
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:53:25 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Today
at 02:44:13 PM
She's a slag.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 708
Re: Princess Anne.......
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:10:09 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on
Yesterday
at 04:02:39 AM
Lovely woman, met her when she come to Redcar
One of the hardest working royals
Would of been an amazing queen
Totally agree.
