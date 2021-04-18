Welcome,
April 18, 2021, 04:43:36 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Never mind the Bolloks
Author
Topic: Never mind the Bolloks (Read 255 times)
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 024
Never mind the Bolloks
«
on:
Today
at 12:20:30 AM »
Deffo in me top ten albums ever,
Dunno why...don't really care 😁
Gimmie one of yours........😎x

Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 024
Re: Never mind the Bolloks
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:55:37 AM »
Alright then I will, JAMES greatest hits 😁
Love having me own message board and talking to myself.....
Get to say things like...BOOO
Jeeesus,scared the life out meself there like............
🐸🕓
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 183
Re: Never mind the Bolloks
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:05:08 AM »
Labour of love by ub40
Definitely maybe by oasis
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 455
Re: Never mind the Bolloks
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:37:22 AM »
Searching for the Young Soul Rebels, Dexys Midnight Runners. Classic
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 644
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Never mind the Bolloks
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:57:02 AM »
Inflammable Material - Stiff Little Fingers
Sound Affects - The Jam
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 389
Re: Never mind the Bolloks
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:31:47 AM »
Love - Forever Changes
Some cunt on boreme uses the album cover as his avatar which annoys the fuck out of me!
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 881
Re: Never mind the Bolloks
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:19:52 PM »
The Clash - The Clash, superb album which caught the day then
