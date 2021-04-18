Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 18, 2021, 04:43:36 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Never mind the Bolloks  (Read 255 times)
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 024


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:20:30 AM »
Deffo in me top ten albums ever,

Dunno why...don't really care 😁

Gimmie one of yours........😎x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 024


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:55:37 AM »
Alright then I will,  JAMES greatest hits 😁

Love having me own message board and talking to myself.....

Get to say things like...BOOO

Jeeesus,scared the life out meself there like............

🐸🕓
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 183


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:05:08 AM »
Labour of love by ub40  :like:

Definitely maybe by oasis  :homer:
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 455


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:37:22 AM »
Searching for the Young Soul Rebels, Dexys Midnight Runners. Classic
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 644


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:57:02 AM »
Inflammable Material - Stiff Little Fingers

Sound Affects - The Jam
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 389



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:31:47 AM »
Love - Forever Changes



Some cunt on boreme uses the album cover as his avatar which annoys the fuck out of me!

 :meltdown:
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 881


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:19:52 PM »
The Clash - The Clash, superb album which caught the day then
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 