Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 1 024





Posts: 1 024 Never mind the Bolloks « on: Today at 12:20:30 AM » Deffo in me top ten albums ever,



Dunno why...don't really care 😁



Gimmie one of yours........😎x Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 1 024





Posts: 1 024 Re: Never mind the Bolloks « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:55:37 AM » Alright then I will, JAMES greatest hits 😁



Love having me own message board and talking to myself.....



Get to say things like...BOOO



Jeeesus,scared the life out meself there like............



🐸🕓 Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 2 183





Posts: 2 183 Re: Never mind the Bolloks « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:05:08 AM »



Definitely maybe by oasis Labour of love by ub40Definitely maybe by oasis Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 8 644





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 644Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Never mind the Bolloks « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:57:02 AM » Inflammable Material - Stiff Little Fingers



Sound Affects - The Jam



Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 389







Posts: 389 Re: Never mind the Bolloks « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:31:47 AM »







Some cunt on boreme uses the album cover as his avatar which annoys the fuck out of me!



Love - Forever ChangesSome cunt on boreme uses the album cover as his avatar which annoys the fuck out of me! Logged