Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 1 024





Posts: 1 024 Never mind the Bolloks « on: Today at 12:20:30 AM » Deffo in me top ten albums ever,



Dunno why...don't really care 😁



Gimmie one of yours........😎x Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 1 024





Posts: 1 024 Re: Never mind the Bolloks « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:55:37 AM » Alright then I will, JAMES greatest hits 😁



Love having me own message board and talking to myself.....



Get to say things like...BOOO



Jeeesus,scared the life out meself there like............



🐸🕓 Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."