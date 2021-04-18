Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Never mind the Bolloks  (Read 30 times)
Bob_Ender
« on: Today at 12:20:30 AM »
Deffo in me top ten albums ever,

Dunno why...don't really care 😁

Gimmie one of yours........😎x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:55:37 AM »
Alright then I will,  JAMES greatest hits 😁

Love having me own message board and talking to myself.....

Get to say things like...BOOO

Jeeesus,scared the life out meself there like............

🐸🕓
T_Bone
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:05:08 AM »
Labour of love by ub40  :like:

Definitely maybe by oasis  :homer:
