April 19, 2021, 05:55:57 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Warnock just taking the piss now.
Author
Topic: Warnock just taking the piss now. (Read 304 times)
kippers
Warnock just taking the piss now.
Assombalonga
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Warnock just taking the piss now.
Hes probably got even more of a hump with Fletcher not signing his wage cut contract offer as he wanted to keep him so has maybe spat his dummy out and to prove a point picked Britt instead.
Strange times.
