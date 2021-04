Cooper671

Heres To Big Phil On His Last Journey
April 17, 2021, 02:42:12 PM



BoreMart having an absolute meltdown across the road just as Phil would have liked BoreMart having an absolute meltdown across the road just as Phil would have liked Logged

Yesterday at 12:16:23 PM

Iíd have not left my mam sat on her own at my dads funeral, restrictions or not Charles should of went and sat next to her Didnít manage to watch the event or and repeats over the weekend, this morning on the news it showed the queen just sat on her own, I genuinely felt sad for herIíd have not left my mam sat on her own at my dads funeral, restrictions or not Charles should of went and sat next to her Logged

Yesterday at 12:27:28 PM
You'd have then had every fucking wanksock out there saying "One rule for them..."



You're right though, it was an awful thing to see her sat on her own with a bloody mask on. Ridiculous.