April 18, 2021, 04:43:31 PM
Author Topic: Heres To Big Phil On His Last Journey  (Read 338 times)
Cooper671

Posts: 20


« on: Yesterday at 02:42:12 PM »
BoreMart having an absolute meltdown across the road just as Phil would have liked  charles
kippers
Posts: 2 824


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:51:59 PM »
God save the queen
El Capitan
Posts: 45 215


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:09:15 PM »
We do this stuff well  :beer:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Cooper671

Posts: 20


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:13:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:09:15 PM
We do this stuff well  :beer:

Much to the annoyance of others.

Checking in on BoreMart's meltdown he has so far stated he would be leaving twice but can't pull himself away  :meltdown:

Ahhhhhh Royals!!!! and brexit...... and bloody tories  :nige:
TechnoTronic
Posts: 281


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:38:16 PM »
Reckon William will give Harry a dig at the after party at Nannas house.   

🇬🇧 🇬🇧 🇬🇧
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 707


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:43:01 PM »
Rip HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

God save the Queen.

:beer:
Mickgaz
Posts: 363


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:25:51 PM »
Quote from: Cooper671 on Yesterday at 03:13:54 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:09:15 PM
We do this stuff well  :beer:

Much to the annoyance of others.

Checking in on BoreMart's meltdown he has so far stated he would be leaving twice but can't pull himself away  :meltdown:

Ahhhhhh Royals!!!! and brexit...... and bloody tories  :nige:
what a job Corbyn and his momentum cronies have done on the likes of Boromart rabid  brain dead simpletons. You have to laugh  :nige:
T_Bone
Posts: 2 183


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:01:19 PM »
A great send off for great man  :ukfist:
Cooper671

« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:39:32 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 05:25:51 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Yesterday at 03:13:54 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:09:15 PM
We do this stuff well  :beer:

Much to the annoyance of others.

Checking in on BoreMart's meltdown he has so far stated he would be leaving twice but can't pull himself away  :meltdown:

Ahhhhhh Royals!!!! and brexit...... and bloody tories  :nige:
what a job Corbyn and his momentum cronies have done on the likes of Boromart rabid  brain dead simpletons. You have to laugh  :nige:

Just looked at the thread again the bloke is deeply disturbed
